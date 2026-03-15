London Broncos were among three teams to book their place in the completed First Round line-up of this year’s 1895 Cup after progressing through Sunday’s preliminary round.

The Broncos moved past one of the Championship’s form teams in 2026, Barrow Raiders, to ensure they will be in the last of the competition. Liam Tindall and Elliot Wallis were among London’s try-scorers as they won 36-10 to set up a home tie with Keighley Cougars in Round One.

They are joined in the first round of the competition by Sheffield Eagles, another of the early-season in-form sides in the Championship, as they dismantled Swinton Lions 50-0 to set up a trip to Rochdale Hornets in the next round.

Craig Lingard’s side were far too strong for the Lions, with George Griffin and Matty Marsh both scoring twice as Sheffield progressed with minimal fuss.

The final place in the opening round went to Newcastle Thunder, who won in Cumbria to eliminate Workington Town. Five tries were enough to beat Town, with Brendan Santi among the men who crossed as Graham Steadman’s side progressed.

The First Round of this year’s competition will take place next month – with no confirmation yet on where the final will be played. A preliminary round was introduced due to the demise of the likes of Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers, the latter of whom will not play in this year’s cup despite returning to the field.

1895 Cup preliminary round results

London Broncos 36-10 Barrow Raiders

Swinton Lions 0-50 Sheffield Eagles

Workington Town 0-10 Newcastle Thunder

1895 Cup First Round draw (ties to be played 18-19 April)