After a short break, Super League returns this week, and there are plenty of interesting games for a variety of reasons.

Some big fixtures, and some important ones, are set to take place, and in their own right, many are hard to predict.

That said, we’ve had a go…

Hull FC v St Helens

Arguably the most fascinating game of the week is this one. After John Cartwright’s explosive press conference earlier this week, it will be fascinating to see how the Hull FC squad reacts this week.

These things can often work both ways but we’re expecting them to come out firing for their coach against a Saints side in superb form and joint top.

They look set to welcome back captain Matty Lees, which certainly helps them. Throw in Harry Newman’s Hull debut, there’s so much going on! We’re backing a late St Helens win.

Prediction: St Helens by 4

Huddersfield Giants v Leeds Rhinos

The Giants head into this one with back-to-back wins under their belt, is this a trickier game for Leeds than people realise?

Simply, yes. Huddersfield have improved considerably and the Rhinos will need to be on form here. The good news for them is that they appear to have got over their Las Vegas hangover and come into this game with two wins on the spin themselves.

This will be a good game, but we’re backing Leeds.

Prediction: Leeds by 8

Toulouse Olympique v Hull KR

Another trip to France for the Super League champions, this time looking for a better outcome than last time.

Rovers should win this one. Toulouse have found the going tough in recent weeks while Rovers have won five of their last six. They might still not be consistently at their best, but they should be OK.

Never say never, but we’re backing the Robins here.

Prediction: Hull KR by 16

York Knights v Leigh Leopards

Two teams in need of a win! York have lost their last five against Super League opponents. Leigh have just two wins to their name, which is way below their expectations.

Leigh were much-improved last week, no surprise as key men returned. York found the going tough against Hull KR.

That said, they’ve been competitive in most games, certainly at home. This should be close.

Prediction: Leigh by 8

Wakefield Trinity v Bradford Bulls

After a good start, Bradford now have just one win from five and are really struggling on the injury front.

They take on Wakefield who, before their narrow defeat to Wigan, had won five on the bounce.

Daryl Powell’s men are playing well, and it’s very tough not to back them at home.

Prediction: Wakefield by 20

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves

Another good test for the Wire and of their credentials, with a trip to France always a test of professionalism and character.

But we’re backing them here. Catalans have struggled to maintain performance levels all year, and have dipped since Joel Tomkins’ absence.

They are capable of a big performance, but the evidence suggests it’s not incoming.

Prediction: Warrington by 10

Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers

A good time to play Wigan? No such thing. But if there was, this would be it.

They are seriously depleted, with suspensions to Harry Smith and Sam Walters making them even more disjointed than before.

But Castleford are too inconsistent to back at Wigan. You’d have to be very brave.

Prediction: Wigan by 8