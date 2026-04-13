After another huge week in the world of rugby league, the Love Rugby League podcast is back debriefing all the big talking points – and bringing you the inside track on the biggest stories dominating the sport.

There’s been plenty happening off the field as well as on it. This week, Aaron and Matt are dissecting the Challenge Cup quarter-finals – and they may well have one or two big exclusives to throw out, too.

Here’s what’s on this week’s show.

We’ll reveal the final five-man shortlist for the England job – as interviews begin and an appointment nears. Brad Arthur is definitely on there: we’ll tell you who the other four are, too.

There’s transfer news from Wakefield Trinity on two fronts. We’ll tell you which player they’ve signed from a rival club for 2027..

..and we’ll also reveal which of their current stars has been offered to clubs for next season, as his future appears to be away from the club.

The boys look back on the Challenge Cup quarter-finals, offer some insight into why the semi-finals are being played in Warrington and Doncaster and tip their winners.

We’ll also look at who could be the next Catalans Dragons head coach – and reveal what we think might be next for Joel Tomkins as he returns to the United Kingdom following his shock exit.

Here’s how to tune in. To watch us on YouTube, simply click the video below – or you can listen on whichever streaming platform you prefer:

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