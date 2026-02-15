The draw for the preliminary and first rounds of this year’s 1895 Cup has been drawn – with Championship favourites London Broncos forced to enter in the preliminary round.

Owing to a Championship schedule that has seen Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers be liquidated, it has meant that there is a complicated and convoluted format to the 2026 competition.

Six teams were drawn together in what will be dubbed the preliminary round of the competition, making a last 16 that will all enter at the first round stage.

And London, the undoubted favourites to win the competition given the impressive squad they have put together, have been forced to go in early after being drawn at home to Barrow Raiders next month.

The winners of that tie will host Keighley Cougars in Round 1. Workington Town and Newcastle Thunder meet in another preliminary round game, while the third and final tie is Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles.

The winners of Workington or Newcastle take on Batley Bulldogs, while the victors from Rochdale and Swinton get a home tie against Sheffield Eagles.

Salford’s first game in the 1895 Cup will see them travel to South Yorkshire to play Doncaster, while Widnes Vikings, another Championship heavyweight, will also travel to Yorkshire after being drawn away at Dewsbury Rams.

Oldham will host Hunslet, while Goole – who are still in the Challenge Cup and will face Warrington Wolves – have been drawn at home to Whitehaven.

There has still been no confirmation on where the final will be played.

Preliminary Round (played weekend of March 14-15)

London Broncos v Barrow Raiders

Workington Town v Newcastle Thunder

Swinton Lions v Sheffield Eagles

Round 1 (played weekend of April 18-19)