Wigan forward Ethan Havard is set for a prolonged period on the sidelines having suffered a calf injury, with that the reason for his absence in the Warriors’ home defeat to Castleford Tigers.

Bulgaria-born England international Havard suffered concussion symptoms following Wigan’s loss away against rivals St Helens on Good Friday.

He sat out of last weekend’s Challenge Cup quarter-final victory at Wakefield Trinity as a result, and had ticked the boxes of the return-to-play protocol having been named in Matt Peet’s initial 21-man squad for Sunday’s game against Cas.

But the 25-year-old was a shock absentee from the teamsheets as the line-ups were announced at The Brick Community Stadium.

And his absence was explained post-match by Peet, with the news not looking great for Havard, whose career has been blighted at times by lower limb injuries.

Ethan Havard injury blow revealed following Castleford Tigers defeat in fresh Wigan Warriors setback

Wigan were beaten 24-14 by Castleford following a second half comeback from the Tigers to pull off one of the shocks of the Super League season.

The Warriors have now lost three successive Super League games on the spin, and face a short five-day turnaround ahead of Friday night’s short trip to Warrington Wolves.

Peet cleared up Havard’s absence post-match on Sunday afternoon, saying: “Ethan, we thought we were getting him back and then he pulled up with a calf injury in the last minute of our last (training) session.

“It was one of those, there was a bit of adversity.

“We’re not sure yet (how long he’ll be out), we’re just waiting on scans.”

Havard joins Jake Wardle and Bevan French in Wigan’s treatment room, with playmaker Smith and forward Walters both still banned for the next two games.

The suspended duo will both be eligible to return for next month’s Challenge Cup semi-final against Saints.