Widnes Vikings coach apologises to fans after post-match incident

Widnes Vikings head coach Allan Coleman has issued a public apology to fans after his team didn’t go and clap supporters following their defeat to Barrow Raiders.

The Championship side lost 18-8 after making the trip to Cumbria, their second straight defeat. After the game, sources say that Coleman went straight down the tunnel, with the players then following suit.

It resulted in an angry reaction from a section of Widnes’ fanbase after the match, who were disappointed that their support was not acknowledged.

As a result, the Vikings coach decided to address the incident on Saturday, apologising to supporters and explaining the move.

In the statement, Coleman said: “I would like to apologise to the fans for us not coming over after the game on Friday.

“Looking back I got it wrong, and I am sorry for that, after your efforts to travel and support the players, the club and myself. I was desperate to speak to the players and take them out of the situation at the end of the game.

“It’s been a tough couple of weeks, on and off the field for us all, and I take responsibility for that. We try to look after everyone’s well-being, on and off the field, and there’s always a fine line with that.

“I feel I have shown over the last couple of seasons how important my relationship with the fans and the community of the town is to me. It’s what drives me most days, knowing how important the club is to you all.

“Once again, to the most important people in our sport, you the fans, I apologise.”

Despite back-to-back losses, Widnes still hold a play-off position after eight games, with five wins and three losses to their name. They are seventh in the table and take on Dewsbury Rams next weekend.