Super League delivered aplenty once again this weekend – with some unbelievable performances on an individual level with some big results at both ends of the table.

Here is our latest Team of the Week – with Leeds Rhinos and St Helens, the competition’s top two, contributing plenty of players in the standout 13 from Round 10!

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan needed their superstar fullback to help end a miserable run of form at some stage – and Jai Field promptly delivered on Saturday afternoon as the Warriors defeated Bradford Bulls.

2. Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos)

Sivo may yet be in danger with the disciplinary process come Monday morning after his controversial tackle on Josh Rourke – but there’s no denying him a spot on one of the wings in the Team of the Week after another headline-grabbing display. Sivo scored his fourth hat-trick of 2026 in the win over Wakefield.

3. Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos)

We couldn’t leave out the man who was arguably just as influential as Sivo – his centre partner, Ash Handley. The Rhinos captain is in sensational form at the start of this season, underlined by his display against Wakefield on Friday night.

4. Albert Hopoate (Warrington Wolves)

It was another statement victory for Warrington on Saturday evening in West Yorkshire as they hammered Huddersfield – and centre Hopoate stood out for all the right reasons. He has been a fantastic acquisition for Sam Burgess’ side.

5. Noah Hodkinson (Wigan Warriors)

Playing out of position due to a shortage of wingers, Hodkinson excelled with a brilliant hat-trick in Wigan’s win over Bradford on Saturday afternoon.

6. Adam Cook (Leigh Leopards)

It’s been a difficult start to life in Super League for Cook but as Leigh have begun to improve, so too has the half-back. He was the standout in the victory over Catalans on Saturday evening for Adrian Lam’s side.

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

It was yet another masterclass from the reigning Man of Steel on Friday evening, who had a hand in every single thing Leeds did well in their latest big win. Connor was outstanding against Wakefield – and is surely destined for an England shirt come the end of the season.

8. Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

The big man continues to be one of Super League’s premiere forwards – and he celebrated a big week with his new St Helens contract with another blockbuster performance in the Saints’ win over York Knights.

9. Karl Lawton (Hull KR)

With Jez Litten given a breather on Thursday evening, overseas forward Lawton was brought in to deputise: and he didn’t disappoint, with two tries in the excellent and convincing win over Castleford Tigers for the champions.

10. Joe Philbin (Warrington Wolves)

Like Hopoate, Philbin was another who caught the eye on Saturday evening as Warrington continued their excellent start to the season with their win at Huddersfield Giants.

11. James Batchelor (Hull KR)

Rovers’ top tackler on Thursday evening was outstanding. While they weren’t facing much in the way of stiff opposition, Batchelor definitely led the way with the Robins’ defensive efforts.

12. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

His team-mates so often grab the headlines – most notably the ones in this team! But McDonnell is one of Leeds’ unsung heroes without doubt; another top defensive performance on Friday evening against Wakefield.

13. Matty Lees (St Helens)

Slightly unconventional to finish off as he’s technically out of position – but we couldn’t keep Matty Lees out of this team after a sensational performance with, but more importantly without, the ball in the win over York Knights. Lees was the top tackler with a staggering 52. Like Walmsley, one of the very best middles in the competition.