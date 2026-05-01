St Helens player ratings as prop scores TEN in sensational display

St Helens prepared for their Challenge Cup semi-final with Wigan Warriors by defeating York Knights 40-16 at BrewDog Stadium.

Paul Rowley’s side raced away with it in the final quarter to overcome the resilient Knights, who had been within one score for a prolonged period either side of half-time. Here are the player ratings.

Tristan Sailor – 7: Always looked a threat with ball in hand and made huge meters, plus a massive 40/20. But was badly caught out of position for York’s second try and looked uneasy dealing with kicks all evening.

Kyle Feldt – 6: Most of the traffic went down the other edge and he went off early, failing a HIA.

Harry Robertson – 7: Relatively quiet night but gets an extra score for that wonderful assist for Nene Macdonald’s try.

Nene Macdonald – 6: Eased his way back into the action in this performance. Carried pretty strongly and scored a late try.

Owen Dagnall – 7: Took his tries well and carried well, with a few errors in and amongst.

Jackson Hastings – 8: Going grossly under the radar. Had a hand in a number of tries, defended tough and kicked goals well.

Jonny Lomax – 6: A selfless performance playing in two different positions.

Alex Walmsley – 10: Best player on the pitch by a country mile. Wreaked havoc with every carry and Saints dipped massively without him. The minute he came back on, Saints instantly got better. Scored.

Bill Leyland – 8: A Paul Rowley type hooker if ever you’ve seen one and his performances in a Saints jersey prove it.

Matty Lees – 8: Somehow remains underrated. Huge minutes, huge work rate. Massively influential.

Shane Wright – 5: A bit of an off night for the back-rower who made some mistakes he won’t be pleased with.

Matt Whitley – 6: Returned to the starting line-up and did his job without catching the eye.

David Klemmer – 8: Has proven to be a good signing to date. Saints brought him back to steady the ship.

Jack Welsby – 7: A good return to action. Had a short stint at fullback and scored within it.

George Delaney – 5: Failed to have the impact the starting pack did.

Noah Stephens -5: Has been in great form but this wasn’t one of his better matches.

Jake Davies – 7: Saints have another future star on their hands. A strong performance again.