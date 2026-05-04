It’s been a bruising weekend in Super League once again on the injury front – and while ten of the teams have a free week in the coming days, others are sweating on key players.

Here’s the latest round-up from Round 10, starting with the biggest and most worrying incident from the last few days.

Wakefield Trinity centre Cam Scott looks to have avoided a serious injury after he took to social media to confirm he had been discharged from hospital after a horrendously worrying moment on Friday night. Scott needed treatment for over ten minutes and was stretchered from the field and taken to hospital after colliding with Keenan Palasia.

But thankfully, Scott has suffered only a heavy concussion and no further lasting damage. With a break next weekend, hopes will be high he can feature in Wakefield’s next league game.

Hull FC look to have lost in-form forward Connor Bailey for a prolonged period after he left the field during the first half of their defeat to Toulouse. Bailey was later seen with his arm in a sling, indicating there may be a serious lay-off looming. Amir Bourouh passed a HIA and returned in the Black and Whites’ loss to the French side.

Huddersfield’s injury woes could have reappeared in worrying fashion, with star half-back Adam Clune among three casualties in the defeat to Warrington Wolves. Clune has picked up a hamstring injury which will have to be evaluated, and could lead to yet another absence for the Australian.

Niall Evalds failed a HIA after not wearing a mouthguard, but the fact the Giants don’t play next week means he won’t miss any game time. Fenton Rogers also came off with a back spasm in that game.

St Helens do play next week however – and they will be without star winger Kyle Feldt, who failed a HIA in the win over York. That leaves Paul Rowley with a major dilemma about who steps in. Fortunately, fellow winger Owen Dagnall passed his HIA.

Challenge Cup holders Hull KR have doubts over two key men going into the game against Warrington Wolves this weekend. Dean Hadley was taken off as a precaution in the win over Castleford, while Sauaso Sue missed the game completely as a precaution. It remains to be seen whether both will make it in time for the final four showdown.