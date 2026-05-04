Round 10 of Super League is done and dusted – and it was certainly an eventful one.

There were some huge results and big wins for teams at both ends of the table – a table which is now rapidly starting to take shape as the midway point in the year approaches.

And in terms of disciplinary incidents, there are a few for the Match Review Panel to take a look at – including one very notable one from Friday night. Here are the players in danger..

Brad Fash

Early on in Hull’s clash with Toulouse on Sunday afternoon, Hull forward Brad Fash looked as though he was going to be penalised for a late hit on an Olympique forward. Play seemed as though it was going to stop for the penalty but in the end, Fash was merely given a stern talking to by the referee.

Will that lead to a charge on Monday morning? It’s the kind of incident the MRP have really clamped down on in recent seasons..

Jake Davies

The St Helens youngster had a big week, with a new contract and a try in the win over York Knights – but he may also now get a disciplinary charge, too.

Davies looked to be in danger of a possible card in the second half against York when he hit a slipping Jesse Dee around the head with a dangerous shot. Dee was furious and had to leave the field for a HIA, which he ultimately failed, meaning that any charge could come with greater punishment, too..

Maika Sivo

The powerhouse Leeds Rhinos winger would appear to be in big trouble with the disciplinary panel. Yes, he was shown a yellow card for the tackle on Josh Rourke on Friday night and yes, Rourke did pass the Head Injury Assessment which came from the tackle itself.

But there was a lot of danger to the tackle on first glance, and it’s almost certain that Leeds’ key try-scorer is going to get a charge of some sort. It just depends how severe.