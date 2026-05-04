Huddersfield Giants land Oldham star on loan deal

Huddersfield Giants are set to bolster their squad with the arrival of hooker Cole Geyer, Love Rugby League understands.

The Giants have been looking to add further quality to their squad heading into the remainder of the season and they are believed to have secured a deal which will see Geyer join the club for the remainder of the season from Championship club Oldham.

The Australian has starred for the Roughyeds so far this season and they have now agreed to let him take an opportunity in Super League for the rest of the campaign. Crucially for Oldham, he will be available for selection later in the year if they make the play-offs and Huddersfield do not, ensuring they get one of their star men back for the crunch period of the season.

Geyer joined Oldham from Burleigh Bears in the off season and has caught the eye, with other Super League clubs also keeping tabs on his development. In fact, Geyer is believed to have signed a deal to join the York Knights system ahead of the 2027 season.

Geyer is the son of former NRL champion Matt. He made 57 appearances in the Queensland Cup between 2023 and 2025, first winning the competition with Brisbane Tigers before succeeding again with Burleigh Bears last year.

The Giants have only one specialist hooker in their squad in the shape of Zac Woolford, with both Kieran Rush and Oliver Russell being deployed there as interchange hookers throughout the season, though both have been better known to play in the halves.

Geyer will provide them with another primary option in the position as they look to recover from a slow start to the season which has left them bottom of the competition after ten rounds.

Huddersfield have identified Daniel Holdsworth, the Cronulla Sharks assistant, as their first-choice candidate to become head coach, though that deal has yet to be finalised.