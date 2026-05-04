Wigan Warriors will be without Ethan Havard for the Challenge Cup semi-final after receiving a suspension from Match Review Panel.

Love Rugby League has learned that Havard has received a Grade B charge, with the points coming from it resulting in him receiving a one-match suspension as a consequence of the disciplinary points already on his record. Havard had 3.5 points on his record, with a Grade B charge resulting in an addition three points. Six points is the threshold for a one-match suspension.

It is a massive blow for the Warriors, who will be able to recall both Harry Smith and Sam Walters for their clash with arch rivals St Helens after serving three-match suspensions picked up last month.

Wigan will head into the contest without Havard, Liam Marshall and Bevan French, with the latter two unavailable due to long-term hamstring injuries.

They take on a Saints side in great form who have just lost since round one, though they have suffered a selection blow heading into the contest too, with Kyle Feldt failing a head injury assessment and therefore stood down.

Havard has cemented himself as a regular starter in Matt Peet’s side, laying the platform through the middle alongside Luke Thompson and Brad O’Neill. Havard was part of England’s Ashes squad in the Autumn.

The full findings of the Match Review Panel are set to be revealed this afternoon, with Leeds winger Maika Sivo expected to receive a charge for the tackle that saw him sin-binned in the Rhinos’ win over Wakefield Trinity on Friday night.

Wigan do have the right to appeal the charge if they wish to do so.