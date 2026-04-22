Huddersfield Giants have lost Sam Halsall to a long-term injury.

The outside back has suffered a partial tear to his Achilles, which is set to keep him on the sidelines for a minimum of 12 weeks.

Halsall, a former Wigan Warriors junior, was making his return from a hamstring injury in the Giants’ defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Friday when he suffered the injury, being helped from the field in visible distress.

Scans have now confirmed his setback, a blow to Huddersfield given his excellent performances before being sidelined through his initial injury. The 24-year-old had scored three tries in four games for the Giants before a spell out, though his latest absence will be significantly longer than the last.

The Giants are hoping to have the likes of Connor Wrench and Tanguy Zenon to call upon while Halsall spends time out, while Adam Swift has made a return to action in recent weeks following injury.

Huddersfield, who lost 56-22 to Leeds last time out, had won their two previous games to climb off the foot of the Super League table. They take on Leigh Leopards this Thursday as they remain under the control of interim coach Liam Finn, who is in place following the dismissal of Luke Robinson last month.

Since joining Huddersfield in 2023, Halsall has made 63 appearances, scoring 25 tries. He previously worked his way through the ranks at Wigan and debuted for the club in 2020, playing 18 times before making the move to West Yorkshire.