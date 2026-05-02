Huddersfield Giants identify NRL assistant as top head coach target

Huddersfield Giants have identified Daniel Holdsworth as their primary target to become their next head coach.

The Super League club is close to concluding its search to replace Luke Robinson and Love Rugby League understands they are in discussions with the former Super League halfback after making him their number one pick to take the club forward in the future.

Holdsworth is currently an assistant coach at NRL club Cronulla Sharks, working under former Hull FC player Craig Fitzgibbon. He has been a part of the club’s coaching setup since 2020 and was also part of the Samoa backroom staff when they reached the World Cup Final in 2022.

As a player, Holdsworth had extended spells in both NRL and Super League, playing in the halves. Down under, he made his first-grade debut with St George Illawarra Dragons in 2004 before joining Canterbury Bulldogs in 2006. He moved to Super League in 2010 with Salford and spent three years with the Reds before transferring to Hull FC, where he spent one season. In total, he made 90 Super League appearances, scoring 20 tries.

He returned to Australia with Cronulla in 2014 before retiring from playing at the end of that season. He made 84 NRL appearances during his career.

Since then, he has established his coaching career and is now aspiring to be a head coach. He was linked with the Castleford Tigers role last year before it went to Ryan Carr.

42 years of age, Holdsworth fits the bill for what the Giants have been looking for in their search for a new head coach. They have taken their time, with Robinson dismissed six weeks ago. However, they have now identified their man and are hoping to finalise a deal which will see Holdsworth take control for the remainder of this season and beyond.