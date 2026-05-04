It’s been a brilliant weekend of action in Super League – and a fantastic return when it comes to attendances across almost all the games, too.

With a whopping five of the seven games having crowds in excess of 10,000, the boom for attendances in rugby league is certainly continuing in the early stages of the 2026 season.

Here’s how every game fared..

Hull KR 50-6 Castleford Tigers: 11,807

Another week, another sell-out at Craven Park. The sold out signs were up once again at the home of the champions as the Robins continued to gather momentum with another big win, this time against Castleford Tigers.

Leeds Rhinos 40-22 Wakefield Trinity: 15,145

The Rhinos lead the way when it comes to the Super League table: and they also lead the way when it comes to attendances too. Over 15,000 yet again at AMT Headingley, this time to watch a thoroughly entertaining game against Wakefield Trinity.

St Helens 40-16 York Knights: 10,342

The third five-figure crowd in succession of the weekend came on Friday evening over the Pennines from Leeds, as St Helens remained joint-top with another impressive win. Just over 10,000 watched them hold off a great effort from York Knights before running out comfortable winners in the final quarter.

Wigan Warriors 38-14 Bradford Bulls: 13,362

Another great crowd for a meeting of two of Super League’s historical big hitters – even if they are on slightly different journeys these days. A big home support saw almost 13,500 watch Matt Peet’s Wigan get back to winning ways over Bradford Bulls.

Catalans Dragons 18-33 Leigh Leopards: 9,597

It took until Saturday evening and the fifth game of the weekend for us not to have a five-figure attendance – and Catalans came very close themselves! On the field, they were second best as Leigh Leopards continued their recent good form with a win in the south of France.

Huddersfield Giants 4-34 Warrington Wolves: 4,102

The lowest crowd of the weekend, perhaps unsurprisingly, came at the home of the team with the lowest average crowds in 2026 so far. It was more misery for Huddersfield in terms of the result too, as Warrington maintained their position at the top end of Super League with a straightforward win in a low-key game.

Hull FC 4-12 Toulouse: 12,612

Another big crowd, this time in West Hull – and almost all of the 12,612-strong crowd that were in attendance on Sunday afternoon left disappointed, as Hull slipped to a shock defeat against Toulouse.