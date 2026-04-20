Super League attendances: Hull FC among two five-figure attendances across mixed weekend

Round 8 of the Super League season delivered entertainment aplenty and included a couple of shocks: but did the crowds reflect that?

Seven Super League games took place over the course of the weekend, including two all-Yorkshire affairs and trips to France for Hull KR as well as Warrington.

In a mixed round for crowds across the competition, here’s a look at every Super League attendance from the weekend just gone…

Hull FC 14-24 St Helens: 12,148

The weekend began with what turned out to be John Cartwright’s final game in charge of Hull as they were beaten by Saints on Thursday night.

This was the Black and Whites’ second-lowest home crowd of the year and bettered their game against Catalans by just 25. On the positive side though, around 800 more were present here than when Saints made the trip to the MKM Stadium on a Saturday afternoon last July.

Toulouse Olympique 0-46 Hull KR: 6,135

Toulouse were well beaten by reigning Super League champions Hull KR on Friday evening, but drew their biggest crowd of the year so far!

When this pair last met at the Stade Ernest-Wallon in July 2022, there were just 3,441 in attendance to see a 28-6 win for Olympique, so the growth of both clubs on and off the field is there to see.

Huddersfield Giants 22-56 Leeds Rhinos: 5,644

Huddersfield were well beaten on Friday night, but a good number of travelling Leeds fans went home happy and helped the Giants to record their second-biggest attendance of the season so far.

Just 4,315 were at the Accu Stadium for the pair’s last clash back in September, so an uptick comparatively.

York Knights 6-18 Leigh Leopards: Unknown

At the time of publishing, the attendance from Friday night’s Super League clash between York and Leigh remains undisclosed.

3,329 watched a Challenge Cup quarter-final at the same venue between the Knights and Leigh back in 2023, and we’d wager there’d be a considerable rise here, but we don’t have the data to back it up.

Wakefield Trinity 52-12 Bradford Bulls: 8,608

Wakefield thumped Bradford on Saturday afternoon, and did so in front of their biggest home crowd of the year so far, chalking up over 8,000 for the second week running having also done so in their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Wigan.

There’s green shoots everywhere for Trinity, with a significant increase when you compare this crowd to the 7,221 that were at Belle Vue to see them beat the Bulls in the Championship back in March 2024.

Highest of the year so far for Wakefield. 7,221 there when they beat Bulls in Champ in March 2024,

Catalans Dragons 38-22 Warrington Wolves: 9,525

Catalans enjoyed success on and off the field on Saturday evening, beating Warrington as they attracted their second-biggest home crowd of the year so far, behind only the French derby against Toulouse.

A healthy travelling Wire contingent aided their cause, with a HUGE increase year-on-year when you compare this attendance to the 6,548 that were at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for last July’s Super League meeting.

Wigan Warriors 24-14 Castleford Tigers: 13,442

The shock of the weekend came at Wigan on Sunday afternoon, where the Warriors were beaten by a Castleford side which began the day bottom of the table, backed by a smattering of travelling Tigers.

This was the second-lowest crowd of the season so far at The Brick Community Stadium, and down considerably when compared to last September’s Super League clash between the pair at the same venue – watched by 15,244