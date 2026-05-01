Leeds Rhinos solidified their position at the Super League summit with another big victory, as Brad Arthur’s side proved too strong for Wakefield Trinity.

Despite spending almost half an hour with 12 men thanks to three separate sin-binnings, the Rhinos had more than enough to defeat one of their direct rivals in the early stages of the new campaign.

Here are the Rhinos ratings from Headingley – with one man in particular leading the way yet again..

Lachie Miller: 7

Not his most dazzling display but did his job in attack and defence.

Ryan Hall: 7

So often gets overshadowed these days with the man on the other side! But Hall is still so important to Leeds, particularly with his work in yardage.

Jack Bird: 7

Another who didn’t have the biggest and best night but all the damage was down for Leeds down the opposite flank.

Ash Handley: 8

A really strong display from Leeds’ captain. Some wonderful touches and contributions. Maika Sivo must love playing outside him!

Maika Sivo: 8

He loses a couple of marks because he was perhaps lucky to have returned to the field to complete his hat-trick after the tackle on Josh Rourke. But another three tries for the blockbuster winger to make it 17 in 9 Super League games. A human highlight reel.

Brodie Croft: 8

Didn’t see as much of the ball as his partner in crime but contributed when needed to and chipped in with two tries that were decisive.

Jake Connor: 10

Absolutely sensational from start to finish. Had his hands over every single thing Leeds did well on the night. Brian McDermott would be foolish not to lock him in as his seven for the World Cup.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 8

Laid the early platform really well with some strong carries.

Danny Levi: 9

He has turned out to be a real smart piece of business. A brilliant first hour and gave the Rhinos plenty of purpose and energy around the ruck.

Keenan Palasia: 8

Like Oledzki, helped set the early tone really well with some huge carries.

James McDonnell: 7

Plenty of effort and got through lots of crucial defensive work on the Rhinos’ right edge.

Chris Hankinson: 8

Leeds’ new unsung hero. Does an absolute mountain of work defensively. Another brilliant bit of business by Leeds to get him in.

Kallum Watkins: 8

What can you say? Every single week, Leeds’ most consistent performer delivers.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Gave Leeds some punch when coming on.

Tom Holroyd: 7

Solid from the bench.

Jarrod O’Connor: 7

Only came on with 20 minutes to go.

Cameron Smith: 8

A brilliant introduction from the bench which helped the Rhinos’ forwards continue where the starters left off. Surely isn’t far off returning to the starting 13.