Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell slammed the decision from referee Chris Kendall to only show Maika Sivo a yellow card during their defeat to Leeds Rhinos on Friday: calling it a ‘weak call’.

Sivo was shown a yellow card after a high tackle on Wakefield fullback Josh Rourke, which forced the Trinity man from the field for a HIA which he subsequently passed, returning after half-time.

But Powell insisted he felt that was not strong enough a sanction, insisting he felt it should have been a red card for the winger.

“I didn’t hear any of that,” Powell said when asked about the communication from the referees over the decision.

“It’s a weak call to be honest – but it is what it is.

“I don’t think that’s the defining factor or defining part of the game but something has clearly changed with contact to the head. I’ll ask the question and see what it looked like and whether it should have been a straight red.

“I’ll try find out and when I hear it – they’ll explain to me I’m sure, but I felt at the time it was a pretty obvious decision (for a red card).

When asked about the decision and Leeds’ three yellow cards, Brad Arthur said: “They’re probably fair enough. Maika’s.. I’d have to watch the tackle again but there’s no malice. But I suppose if he does make the contact with the head, fair enough.”

Away from the controversy and the Sivo incident with Rourke, Powell also lamented a disappointing performance from his side on the night, as they shipped 40 points against their West Yorkshire rivals.

He said: “I just don’t think we were that great. We weren’t in the game enough and I don’t think we played a smart enough and clean enough game. There were way too many errors.”