London Broncos are four points clear at the Championship summit after their tenth straight win this season – but there is a fascinating four-way battle between them for second place.

The Broncos won big against Goole Vikings on Saturday, but all the big storylines were arguably on Sunday afternoon as some of London’s closest contenders were also victorious.

Aside from London, Oldham are the form side in the Championship at present after notching up a seventh consecutive victory in all competitions.

Alan Kilshaw’s side were winners again on Sunday afternoon, this time as they travelled to Cumbria and inflicted a huge defeat on Barrow Raiders. Adam Milner and Josh Drinkwater were among their try-scorers as the Roughyeds continued their ascent up the Championship table.

They are one of four teams on 16 points – with Widnes another in the chasing pack after edging a superb game against Sheffield Eagles. Allan Coleman’s side won 16-12 to move into joint-second themselves.

The other two sides in that pack are Newcastle Thunder and Barrow, with Midlands Hurricanes a further point back after missing the chance to go outright second. They were beaten 28-10 at Swinton Lions. It is a huge shock – with that the Lions’ first victory of the 2026 season.

Despite a miserable start to the season, Keighley are now in the tenth and final play-off position after edging a thrilling West Yorkshire derby with Halifax Panthers. The Cougars won 29-20 to move onto three wins for 2026 – with Halifax still last on minus six points.

The other game on Sunday saw Dewsbury Rams defeat Whitehaven 22-12. The Championship returns next weekend with London hosting Midlands and looking for an 11th consecutive victory – which would be an all-time club record.

Championship results: Sunday 3 May