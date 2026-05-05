Wigan Warriors will be without Ethan Havard for Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final after he lost his appeal against a one-match ban.

The Warriors were contesting Havard’s suspension, which ruled him out of the showdown against St Helens at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium following an incident in the win over Bradford Bulls.

But on Tuesday evening, that appeal was lost – meaning that Havard has now received an extra punishment too.

As per the operational rules, Havard has been given an additional five penalty points – taking him to 11.5 over the last 12 months. However, as 12 is the threshold for a two-match ban, it means Havard’s initial punishment of a one-game suspension remains in place.

But he is now perilously close to another suspension – with his next incident triggering a two-game ban.