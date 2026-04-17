Jordan Abdull is set to depart Widnes having fallen down the Vikings pecking order, with fellow Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles expected to be his next club, LoveRugbyLeague can reveal.

England international Abdull arrived at Widnes ahead of 2026 having spent the duration of last season out of the game following his exit from Super League outfit Hull FC in January 2025.

The half-back has played nine games across all competitions for Allan Coleman’s side this season, but has fallen out of favour in recent weeks.

After featuring in just one of the Vikings’ last three games, he has now been left out of their initial 21-man squad for this weekend’s trip to Dewsbury Rams in the First Round of the 1895 Cup.

That comes after Widnes secured the loan signing of young Warrington Wolves playmaker Leon Hayes, who will remain at the DCBL Stadium until further notice on a week-by-week basis.

And Love Rugby League understands that Abdull will soon be released by the Vikings in order to pursue a move to Sheffield.

Jordan Abdull set for swift Widnes Vikings exit as next move revealed

The Eagles recently lost their half-back Jordan Lilley to a season-ending knee injury, and providing the two clubs are able to agree upon a deal to make the move happen, it will be Abdull who fills that void for Craig Lingard’s side.

Separated by just two competition points, both Widnes and Sheffield currently occupy positions in the Championship play-offs.

Having turned 30 in February, experienced playmaker Abdull has kicked 31 goals for Widnes in his nine appearances this season, taking his career points tally up to 434.

Making the bulk of his 193 career appearances to date in Super League, he has games on his CV for Hull FC, Doncaster, Featherstone Rovers, Hull KR, London Broncos and Catalans Dragons as well as Widnes.

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