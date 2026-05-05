St Helens tie down another key star to new long-term contract

Joe Shorrocks has become the latest St Helens player to sign a new contract with the club after penning a new long-term deal.

The ball-playing forward has established himself as an important player in Paul Rowley’s side since arriving at the club and Love Rugby League understands Shorrocks has now signed a new three-year contract to remain with the club moving forward.

Shorrocks, 26, joined Saints on a one-year deal, having been part of the Salford Red Devils squad under Rowley the year before. He ended the year on loan at Leeds Rhinos as Salford’s issues deepened.

But playing at loose forward, Shorrocks has impressed in the red vee, linking play well between the forwards and the halves and working hard defensively.

Shorrocks came through the Wigan Warriors academy system and debuted with Saints’ arch enemies, who they play in the Challenge Cup semi-finals this weekend.

He left Wigan for Salford ahead of the 2024 season and in two seasons made 44 appearances for the club, becoming a key player in Rowley’s side.

He has made 124 Super League appearances during his career to date and was part of the Wigan squad that won the Challenge Cup in 2022 and Super League Grand Final a year later.

Saints have been working on retention in recent weeks, with Alex Walmsley and Jake Davies both penning new contracts last week. More are expected soon, with Shorrocks set to be unveiled as the latest in a growing list of players.

There are still a number of players off-contract at the end of the season. Among them are Kyle Feldt, Tristan Sailor, Jonny Lomax, Agnatius Paasi, Lewis Murphy, Leon Cowen and Jackson Hastings.

Saints are currently second in Super League with eight wins from their opening ten games.