Huddersfield Giants move Super League game to new venue for bizarre reason

Huddersfield Giants’ Super League meeting with Toulouse Olympique next month will be played at Dewsbury Rams’ FLAIR Stadium, the club have confirmed.

This won’t the first time the Giants have taken a Super League game to Dewsbury, after playing against Wigan Warriors there last season. That fixture last season also saw the FLAIR Stadium become the 73rd venue to host a Super League game.

Huddersfield Giants v Toulouse Olympique to take place at Dewsbury Rams

While the Giants are no strangers to the FLAIR Stadium, the latest move will come for somewhat of a bizarre reason as the pitch at the Accu Stadium – which they currently share with Huddersfield Town – is set to be re-seeded following the end of the football season.

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In a statement, Huddersfield wrote: “I am writing to inform you of the plans for the Huddersfield Giants v Toulouse Olympique fixture on Saturday 6th June 2026 K.O. 3 pm. As you may be aware, we are not able to play this game at the Accu Stadium, as the pitch is being re-seeded at this time. We have therefore had to relocate this game to another venue.

“We will now be playing this fixture at the Flair Stadium, home of the Dewsbury Rams. The Flair Stadium has a capacity of around 5000 is expected to sell out. There is a mixture of seating and standing.

“All existing Season Card Holders will be able to claim a ticket for this game and can choose either seating in the Main Stand or standing in the Mike Stephenson Stand (this is the side on terrace) or the Beaumont Terrace (standing behind the posts).

“The main stand only has a capacity of around 1000 seats so these will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The Terrace has a capacity of 1600, and this area will be on sale to non-season card holders after the deadline to claim your ticket passes.

“Due to the limited capacity, we are giving Season Card holders until Friday 15th of May to claim their ticket(s) for this game.”

Tickets for the game can be claimed tomorrow (Wednesday, 6th May) from 9 am.