Leeds Rhinos star Lachie Miller is the early leader in the Man of Steel award: but there is NO place for reigning holder Jake Connor in the top five.

Miller has been outstanding for the Rhinos in their run to the Super League summit in the first third of the campaign, with the fullback a key figure for Brad Arthur’s side.

And his early form has been rewarded with the lead in the running for the competition’s most prestigious individual honour so far. The new five-man panel of Ellery Hanley, Paul Sculthorpe, Sam Tomkins, James Roby and Joe Lydon – all former winners – met last week to discuss the contenders.

And they have put Miller on top of their ranking so far, with Hull KR duo Jez Litten and Tyrone May in second and third respectively.

Leeds’ Brodie Croft is fourth, with St Helens hooker Daryl Clark rounding off the top five. But that means as it stands there is no place for Connor, last year’s winner who has been impressive for the Rhinos again in 2026.

Former Wigan, Leeds and Great Britain captain Hanley, the only player to win Man of Steel three times, said: “One of Lachie Miller’s great attractions is this: the public comes to see him. He announces himself in every game.

“If you went to any opposition club Leeds were playing against, I bet Lachie Miller would be on the top of their list of players they need to get on top of.

“He’s one of the hardest players to tackle in Super League and has been sensational throughout the season so far.

“His field position is absolutely brilliant at full-back and his pass accuracy has been magnificent for some of the tries he’s created both on the left and right.

“It was really interesting analysing the players’ form across the competition so far with the rest of the panel. Lachie Miller’s number one at the moment – but a lot can change through the rest of the year.”

The Panel will meet again after Round 18 and Round 27 before having a final deliberation to decide their winner.