Ranking every Super League club by how full their stadium has been in 2024: Castleford Tigers SECOND, Wigan Warriors EIGHTH
‘Your ground’s too big for you!’ Or is it?
Last month, we brought you a ranking of every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024.
Now, we’ve taken those figures to bring you a further ranking – based upon the percentage of each club’s home venue filled throughout this year’s Super League season.
So, if a club averaged 100 supporters per game in a 1,000-seater stadium, they’d end up with a 10% return for our ranking.
No Super League club was quite that poor in 2024, but some weren’t far off.
Ranking every Super League club by percentage of ground filled in 2024
Four of the 12 top-flight clubs saw under 50% of their ground filled on average this year, including Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC, who both share their home venue with a football club.
Wigan Warriors also ground-share with Wigan Athletic, but the Cherry and Whites managed to creep up to an average of just over 59%-capacity at The Brick Community Stadium in 2024 en-route to lifting the Super League Leaders’ Shield.
Bitter rivals St Helens surpassed 72% in relation to their capacity at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with two other Super League clubs returning a higher total.
Those two include Hull KR, who actually top this ranking. Craven Park was over 80% full on average throughout 2024 – with the Robins managing to sell out on numerous occasions.
12. Huddersfield Giants – 18.5%
2024 average attendance: 4,532
Home ground capacity: 24,500
11. London Broncos* – 34.5%
2024 average attendance: 3,179
Home ground capacity: 9,215
*London played one home game at Twickenham Stoop and one at the Kuflink Stadium in Ebbsfleet. We have used Plough Lane (the Cherry Red Records Stadium) as the barometer for their ‘home ground’ capacity.
10. Salford Red Devils – 38.72%
2024 average attendance: 4,646
Home ground capacity: 12,000
9. Hull FC – 42.89%
2024 average attendance: 10,975
Home ground capacity: 25,586
8. Wigan Warriors – 59.32%
2024 average attendance: 14,910
Home ground capacity: 25,133
7. Warrington Wolves – 65.78%
2024 average attendance: 10,065
Home ground capacity: 15,300
6. Catalans Dragons – 69.51%
2024 average attendance: 9,162
Home ground capacity: 13,180
5. Leigh Leopards – 69.93%
2024 average attendance: 8,391
Home ground capacity: 12,000
4. Leeds Rhinos – 71.24%
2024 average attendance: 14,035
Home ground capacity: 19,700
3. St Helens – 72.81%
2024 average attendance: 13,105
Home ground capacity: 18,000
2. Castleford Tigers – 75.63%
2024 average attendance: 7,941
Home ground capacity: 10,500
1. Hull KR – 80.84%
2024 average attendance: 9,883
Home ground capacity: 12,225
