‘Your ground’s too big for you!’ Or is it?

Last month, we brought you a ranking of every Super League club’s average attendance in 2024.

Now, we’ve taken those figures to bring you a further ranking – based upon the percentage of each club’s home venue filled throughout this year’s Super League season.

So, if a club averaged 100 supporters per game in a 1,000-seater stadium, they’d end up with a 10% return for our ranking.

No Super League club was quite that poor in 2024, but some weren’t far off.

Ranking every Super League club by percentage of ground filled in 2024

Four of the 12 top-flight clubs saw under 50% of their ground filled on average this year, including Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC, who both share their home venue with a football club.

Wigan Warriors also ground-share with Wigan Athletic, but the Cherry and Whites managed to creep up to an average of just over 59%-capacity at The Brick Community Stadium in 2024 en-route to lifting the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Bitter rivals St Helens surpassed 72% in relation to their capacity at the Totally Wicked Stadium, with two other Super League clubs returning a higher total.

Those two include Hull KR, who actually top this ranking. Craven Park was over 80% full on average throughout 2024 – with the Robins managing to sell out on numerous occasions.

12. Huddersfield Giants – 18.5%

Huddersfield Giants fans watch on during a Super League game at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2024

2024 average attendance: 4,532

Home ground capacity: 24,500

11. London Broncos* – 34.5%

2024 average attendance: 3,179

Home ground capacity: 9,215

*London played one home game at Twickenham Stoop and one at the Kuflink Stadium in Ebbsfleet. We have used Plough Lane (the Cherry Red Records Stadium) as the barometer for their ‘home ground’ capacity.

10. Salford Red Devils – 38.72%

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley salutes the club’s supporters following a home game in 2024

2024 average attendance: 4,646

Home ground capacity: 12,000

9. Hull FC – 42.89%

2024 average attendance: 10,975

Home ground capacity: 25,586

8. Wigan Warriors – 59.32%

Wigan Warriors celebrate their 2024 Super League Leaders’ Shield triumph in front of the South Stand at The Brick Community Stadium

2024 average attendance: 14,910

Home ground capacity: 25,133

7. Warrington Wolves – 65.78%

2024 average attendance: 10,065

Home ground capacity: 15,300

6. Catalans Dragons – 69.51%

Catalans Dragons supporters pictured during a Super League game at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2024

2024 average attendance: 9,162

Home ground capacity: 13,180

5. Leigh Leopards – 69.93%

2024 average attendance: 8,391

Home ground capacity: 12,000

4. Leeds Rhinos – 71.24%

A sold out Headingley pays tribute to Leeds club legend Rob Burrow ahead of the Rhinos’ home game against Leigh Leopards in Round 15 of the 2024 Super League season

2024 average attendance: 14,035

Home ground capacity: 19,700

3. St Helens – 72.81%

2024 average attendance: 13,105

Home ground capacity: 18,000

2. Castleford Tigers – 75.63%

Castleford Tigers fans cheer on their side during a game at The Jungle in 2024

2024 average attendance: 7,941

Home ground capacity: 10,500

1. Hull KR – 80.84%

2024 average attendance: 9,883

Home ground capacity: 12,225

