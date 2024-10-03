Manly Sea Eagles have insisted that Jon Clarke will remain the club in 2025 after Hull FC announced he was returning to Super League to join them as a High Performance Consultant.

Clarke will combine the two roles rather than linking up with Hull full-time. It is understood that while Clarke will make occasional visits to the UK to deal with Hull’s coaching staff in-person, the majority of his work will be done remotely from Australia.

That is primarily because Clarke will be in a full-time position with Manly, having joined the NRL side at the start of this season to work alongside Anthony Seibold.

The Sea Eagles issued a statement on Thursday confirming that would be the case – and to ‘avoid any confusion’ following Hull’s announcement of Clarke’s new role. Hull’s statement did not confirm that Clarke would be remaining with Manly alongside his commitments with the Black and Whites.