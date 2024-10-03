Jon Clarke’s Hull FC role explained and clarified as Manly Sea Eagles hit out in statement
Manly Sea Eagles have insisted that Jon Clarke will remain the club in 2025 after Hull FC announced he was returning to Super League to join them as a High Performance Consultant.
Clarke will combine the two roles rather than linking up with Hull full-time. It is understood that while Clarke will make occasional visits to the UK to deal with Hull’s coaching staff in-person, the majority of his work will be done remotely from Australia.
That is primarily because Clarke will be in a full-time position with Manly, having joined the NRL side at the start of this season to work alongside Anthony Seibold.
The Sea Eagles issued a statement on Thursday confirming that would be the case – and to ‘avoid any confusion’ following Hull’s announcement of Clarke’s new role. Hull’s statement did not confirm that Clarke would be remaining with Manly alongside his commitments with the Black and Whites.
“Manly Warringah Sea Eagles wishes to advise that its Head of Performance Jon Clarke will remain at the club in 2025,” they said.
“Clarke did an outstanding job in his first season at Manly in 2024 working under head coach Anthony Seibold and will continue in this role next year.
“The club wanted to advise this news to our members and supporters to avoid any confusion after Hull FC announced overnight that Clarke will be joining them as their High Performance Consultant ahead of the 2025 season.
“Clarke will act as a consultant for Hull FC with his primary role being with the Sea Eagles.”
Clarke is likely to head to England ahead of John Cartwright’s first pre-season with the Black and Whites and help put together an extensive performance programme. It will then be left to the club’s existing performance staff to implement that day-to-day.
But his main focus – and main commitment – remains Manly, with Clarke living and working in Australia in 2025.
