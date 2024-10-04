Where Are They Now? The last Warrington Wolves team to make the Grand Final in 2018

It’s always Warrington’s year, right? Well, this year it could actually be their year…

The Wire have undergone a rapid transformation under new boss Sam Burgess, and sit just 80 minutes away from a Grand Final, but it’s been a while since the Wolves last headed to Old Trafford, which came all the way back in 2018!

But, with such a long time between visits, there has been plenty of overhaul in the playing squad, but what are the team that played that day doing now? Well, Love Rugby League has you covered, as here is a full rundown of where the Warrington Wolves squad from the 2018 Grand Final are now.

Stefan Ratchford

One of just three players still at Warrington from this Grand Final is Stefan Ratchford. Ratchford joined the Wire back in 2012, and has gone onto make a whopping 340 appearances for the club since. He has also recently penned a new deal with the club to take him into his 13th year.

During his time at Warrington, he has won two Challenge Cups.

Tom Lineham

The prolific Tom Lineham started on the wing at Old Trafford back in 2018.

After joining Warrington from Hull FC in 2016, the winger went onto make 133 appearances in Primrose and Blue and helped the club win a Challenge Cup title. Lineham left the Wire in 2022 to join Featherstone, and is now back at his first club York Knights, where he has made 12 appearances this season.

Bryson Goodwin

New Zealand international Bryson Goodwin arrived at Warrington ahead of the 2018 season after a decorated NRL career, and became a firm fan favourite in his two-year spell at the club. He notched 61 appearances for the club in his time, and helped them win a Challenge Cup in 2019.

He returned to Australia in 2020 to join Cronulla, where he retired. Goodwin now works as an NRL Community Ambassador.

Toby King

Toby King in action for Warrington Wolves in 2024

The second player still at Warrington from this squad is centre Toby King, who is looking to reach his second-successive Super League Grand Final.

The Huddersfield-native made his Warrington debut in 2014, and has gone onto make 165 appearances for the club and helped win the 2019 Challenge Cup. He has also spent time on loan at Huddersfield Giants and notbaly Wigan Warriors, where he helped win last years Grand Final.

King returned to the Wire this off-season, and has become a crucial member of Sam Burgess’ side.

Josh Charnley

He might not be in Primrose and Blue anymore, but Josh Charnley is still ripping up trees in Super League.

After a spell in rugby union, Charnley returned to the 13-a-side game with Warrington in 2018, and went onto make 108 appearances for the club over his four-year stint at the Halliwell Jones. He also helped win the 2019 Challenge Cup.

Charnley left the club to join Leigh in 2022, where he still plays today.

Kevin Brown

Former Wigan, Huddersfield and Widnes man Kevin Brown joined Warrington in controversial fashion in 2017, however he quickly cemented his spot at half-back.

Brown made 55 appearances acorss his two-year spell with the Wire, but this Grand Final proved to be his final game for the club as he left to join York at the end of the season.

He later had stints at Rochdale, Leigh and Salford, before hanging his boots up in 2022. Brown now works as a rugby league pundit.

Tyrone Roberts

Brown’s halfback partner that day was Tyrone Roberts, who is still playing rugby league down under!

Roberts joined Warrington in 2018 after a solid NRL career with Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans. He made 33 appearances in his one-and-only season at the Halliwell Jones, before returning to the NRL with Gold Coast, and later joined Brisbane. The half-back later moved to the Queensland Cup with Burleigh Bears, and is now plying his trade with NRRRL side Northern United.

Chris Hill

Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Leading the side out at Old Trafford that day was iconic prop Chris Hill, who is still plying his trade at the top level.

Hill joined Warrington in 2012 after a seven-year spell with Leigh, and he went onto become a crucial cog in their side over his 10 seasons at the club. The prop notched a whopping 297 appearances for the Wire, and helped win two Challenge Cups. He left to join Huddersfield in 2022, and made 62 appearances for the Giants before leaving at the end of this season. Hill is heavily linked with a move to Salford.

Daryl Clark

Current St Helens man Daryl Clark came unstuck against his former side last week in the playoffs, but he was a firm part of their 2018 Grand Final side at hooker.

The England international joined Warrington in 2015 after breaking through at Castleford, and made a staggering 243 appearances in Primrose and Blue over his nine years at the club, winning a Challenge Cup in 2019 and a Lance Todd trophy to boot.

He left the Halliwell Jones in 2023 to join the Saints.

Mike Cooper

Warrington-native Mike Cooper was a formiddable member of the Wire pack in 2018.

He made his debut for the club back in 2006, and across his two spells made a huge 272 appearances for the club. His first spell came to an end in 2013, as he headed to the NRL with St George Illawarra, but returned in 2017. He lasted six seasons back at his hometown club in his second stint, before heading to Wigan Warriors. Overall, Cooper helped Warrington win four Challenge Cups.

Following his switch to Wigan, Cooper suffered with serious injuries and was forced to retire last month.

Bodene Thompson

Back-rower Bodene Thompson only made seven appearances for Warrington, but one of them came in the 2018 Grand Final.

Following a successful 12-year career in the NRL, Thompson headed to the UK to join Leigh, and later headed to the Halliwell Jones the same season.

He quickly moved to Toronto Wolfpack in 2019, and made 27 appearances for the club before joining Leeds. Thompson spent three years at Headingley before leaving for Bradford, where he finished his playing career. Since retiring, Thompson has returned to Australia and now works alongside Goodwin as an NRL community ambassador.

Jack Hughes

Back-rower Jack Huges arrived at Warrington in 2016 after spells at Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield, but he established himself as a key man in their squad over his spell on the Wire. He notched an impressive 169 appearances for the club over his seven seasons, but left in 2023 to join Leigh. Hughes also helped Warrington lift the Challenge Cup in 2019.

Since joining Leigh, Hughes has made 47 appearances, and is still a key member of their side.

Ben Westwood

Warrington icon Benny Westwood was heading towards his final years at the club in 2018, but it didn’t stop him starting in this Grand Final.

The Wakefield-native began his career at hometown club Wakefield Trinity, but headed to Warrington in 2002 and went onto become a hero at his adopted home. The enforcer made an eye-watering 445 appearances in Primrose and Blue over his 18-year career at the club, and helped win three Challenge Cups.

He hung up his boots in 2019, and now has a career outside of rugby league.

Bench

Joe Philbin

Warrington stalwart Joe Philbin made his Warrington debut back in 2014, and has been at the club ever since. The 29-year-old triple international has made a staggering 215 appearances for his hometown club, and helped them win a Challenge Cup in 2019.

He was granted a Testimonial Year by the RFL for the 2024 season to mark his 11th season with Warrington.

Ben Murdoch-Masila

After a solid career in the NRL, powerhouse forward Ben Murdoch-Masila made the move to the UK in 2016 with Salford, but was quickly snapped up by Warrington ahead of the 2018 season. Across his three years in Primrose and Blue, he made 68 appearances and won a Challenge Cup. He returned to the NRL in 2021 to join the New Zealand Warriors, and he is now plying his trade at St George Illawarra; but is out of contract.

George King

Joining his brother in the squad that day was prop George King. Like his brother, he made his Warrington debut back in 2014, and made 95 appearances before heading to Wakefield in 2019. From there, King headed to Craven Park to join Hull KR, and has made 96 appearances for the Robins since.

He is heading for pastures new in 2025, however, and is heavily linked with a move to hometown club Huddersfield Giants.

Dec Patton

Rounding off the squad from the 2018 Grand Final is halfback Dec Patton. The Warrington-native made his debut for the Wire in 2015, and went onto make 105 appearances for the club before leaving for Widnes in 2020. He later had spells at Salford and Bradford Bulls before joining Swinton at the start of this season. It wasn’t long before he returned to West Yorkshire though, as he headed to Featherstone.

Patton is heavily linked with a return to Widnes ahead of the 2025 season.

