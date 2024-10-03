Leeds Rhinos have announced plans to launch a new rugby tribute to the great Rob Burrow next month – with a cross-code match involving some of league and union’s greatest names played under unique rules.

The first ever 745 Game will take place at AMT Headingley on Sunday November 17. The game was devised by Burrow before he passed away after a courageous fight against Motor Neurone Disease, alongside another MND sufferer in former Gloucester rugby union star, Ed Slater.

The name for the contest comes from the numbers made famous by three rugby icons who were diagnosed with MND: Burrow (7), Slater (4) and the great Doddie Weir (5). Leeds say that they hope the occasion will become an annual match to help support MND communities all across the United Kingdom.

Slater made a promise to Burrow to help deliver the contest before the Leeds Rhinos legend tragically passed away earlier this year at the age of just 41. And that promise has now become a reality with some of the biggest names in the world of rugby signing up to take part.

The game will be 13-a-side, with the unique rules listed below. It will be league versus union, with the league team including the likes of Keith Senior, Adrian Morley and Danny McGuire, among many others. England rugby union internationals such as Danny Cipriani and Tom Youngs will play for Slater’s union team.

Furthermore, both sides will play in special kits for the occasion. The union team will play in a cherry and white kit designed by Slater’s children, while Burrow’s rugby league team will wear a yellow kit inspired by the one designed by his children two years ago. The match officials – who will include Ben Thaler – will wear a tartan-inspired kit in tribute to Weir.

All funds raised will support MND communities and further research into treatments and possible cures, as well as supporting those families who are living with MND. Tickets will start from just £20 and go on sale HERE from 9:30am on Thursday morning.

As mentioned, the game will feature a brand-new set of cross-code rules:

13-a-side – six forwards, seven backs

Each team can bring on a goal kicker only for kicks at goal

Unlimited tackles in your own half but six tackles once attacking team passes half way

Unlimited interchanges

Uncontested scrums from knock ons and forward passes. These are taken on the 20m mark in from touch, attacking team can select which side of the field scrum is placed

Uncontested five man line outs when ball goes into touch

One on one ball steals allowed in tackle before attacking ball carrier gets to ground, once knee to ground, tackle complete, play the ball to restart play

Two markers at tackle, offside is five metres from the play the ball

Two referees, one union, one league. One officiating the ruck, the other offside

Five points for a try, two for a penalty, conversion and drop goal

If the ball is knocked dead in goal, goal line drop out from the defending team, must go at least ten metres

Penalties kicked to touch re-start with a line out or take tap from where penalty is awarded, advantage for union but encourages league to attack from penalties

