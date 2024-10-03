Wigan Warriors look set to break a 20-year Super League attendance record this weekend in their mouthwatering play-off semi-final versus local rivals Leigh Leopards.

The Warriors take on the Leopards for the right to feature in next Saturday’s Grand Final at Old Trafford – with Matt Peet’s side just two wins away from retaining the title they won last October against Catalans Dragons.

And both teams look set to be roared on by an enormous crowd at the Brick Community Stadium this weekend: the highest play-off crowd for 20 years.

Wigan have confirmed that over 17,000 tickets have been sold for the game already, and with 48 hours of sales still to go, there is every possibility it becomes the best-attended play-off tie since all the way back in 2004.

If sales reach 17,700, it will surpass every other play-off crowd in the past 20 years, dating back to the 2004 play-offs when THREE separate crowds in excess of 20,000 watched games on the road to Old Trafford.

21,225 people watched Leeds Rhinos lose at home to Bradford Bulls, while two more 20,000-plus crowds watched Wigan versus St Helens and Leeds versus Wigan.

The highest play-off game since then was all the way back in 2010, when 17,699 watched Hull FC versus Hull KR at the MKM Stadium.

Leeds Rhinos versus St Helens in 2015 attracted a crowd of 17,192: a figure which is almost certain to be beat before the close to play on Thursday.

But if sales continue all the way through to Saturday evening, there is every chance it will be the biggest play-off gate for two decades – perhaps underlining the growth of Super League this season.

If sales surpass 20,000, it would only be the fifth time in play-off history that figure has been reached. The only other time outside of that trio of matches in 2004 was in 2003 when 21,790 watched Wigan versus St Helens: the biggest play-off gate in history.

