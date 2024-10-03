Speculation linking Anthony Milford with a move to Super League in 2025 continues to linger: but the NRL veteran has also been offered a lifeline to continue his career in Australia.

The Dolphins half-back, who has been one of the NRL’s standout halves throughout his career, had looked to be on the way out of Redcliffe after being informed he would not be offered fresh terms on his deal which expired at the end of this season.

But reports in Australia have now suggested that a 12-month extension has been tabled for the Samoan international by the Dolphins – but he is also attracting serious interest from Super League, too.

Milford is reportedly weighing up a number of offers from English clubs who are keen to land the 30-year-old’s signature: though it remains unclear which clubs are interested in Milford.

A number of Super League sides remain on the hunt for a half-back next season and have both the salary cap space and the room on the overseas quota to land a player of Milford’s calibre.

Huddersfield Giants are prioritising a new half, but Love Rugby League revealed on Wednesday that they were keen to sign Castleford Tigers’ Jacob Miller if he can secure a release from the final year of his contract with Craig Lingard’s side.

Leigh Leopards had previously been interested in Milford, and may yet turn back to the player should Matt Moylan announce his retirement at the end of the season.

The Leopards tabled a deal for Milford before he ultimately chose to stay with the Dolphins in 2024, which led Leigh to launch a move to sign Moylan on a two-year deal.

It remains to be seen whether or not they would launch a second bid for Milford, though – but it seems he has a number of clubs in England chasing his signature.

