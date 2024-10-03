One of the Melbourne Storm’s most prominent forwards is bound for Super League in 2025 – with Tepai Moeroa confirming he is pursuing a move to the competition next year.

The Cook Islands international is leaving the Storm after this weekend’s NRL Grand Final. He has been named as one of the reserves for the showdown with Penrith Panthers, meaning he has effectively played his final game in the competition.

That is because the dual-code star is keen to test himself in England, after revealing his next move will be to Super League. Moeroa admitted to TBR Rugby League he was keen to explore an opportunity away from the NRL, and that he remains hungry for success in rugby league.

“I think the UK Super League provides a new challenge. I have ex-teammates there who really enjoy the football and the opportunity to live in the UK,” Moeroa said

“I have a lot of desire still left in me and hunger for the game. A few small injuries this year kept me sidelined for longer than we all thought.

“But I’m fresh and fit and looking forward to being part of the Storm finals and finish the year with a Grand Final win and then some test match football.”

There are a whole host of clubs who would be keen to sign a player of Moeroa’s quality. But given his past, it is perhaps inevitable that links will be made to Leeds Rhinos in 2025.

That is because Moeroa began his career with Parramatta Eels, playing under current Leeds coach Brad Arthur for six seasons before making the decision to switch codes and play rugby union in 2020.

He then returned to league to sign for the Storm in 2021, but will now leave Melbourne and seek a new challenge in Super League.

There are several clubs looking for a frontline forward, not just the Rhinos. Many sides still have quota space too – meaning there will be no shortage of interest in a player with plenty of pedigree in both codes.

