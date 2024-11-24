Huddersfield Giants’ all-time Super League 13 with TWO Man of Steel winners named

During the off-season here at Love Rugby League, we’re going to be bringing you some all-time Super League 13s – with Huddersfield Giants up next.

We’ve already brought you the all-time Super League line-ups of Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons – with Huddersfield next up in alphabetical order of the current top flight clubs.

The Giants have featured in all but three of Super League’s 29 seasons to date, winning the League Leaders’ Shield in 2013 under Paul Anderson.

There’s been a number of outstanding homegrown and overseas players to pull on a claret and gold jersey over the years so, without further ado, here is Love Rugby League‘s take on an all-time Huddersfield Super League XIII…

1. Brett Hodgson

Hodgson came over to Super League with Huddersfield ahead of the 2009 season and spent two seasons with the Giants, scoring 16 tries and kicking 182 goals in 51 appearances.

2009 was, arguably, the best year of Hodgson’s entire career, having won the Man of Steel award for being Super League’s best player as well as being named at fullback in the Super League Dream Team in the same year.

2. Jermaine McGillvary

McGillvary was working as an apprentice bricklayer when he was persuaded by his cousin Leroy Cudjoe to return to rugby league: and he began training with Huddersfield’s reserves.

The Huddersfield-born winger made his Huddersfield debut in 2010 after successful loan spells with Batley Bulldogs and Barrow Raiders in the Championship.

McGillvary went on to become a bonafide Huddersfield legend, scoring a staggering 209 tries in 312 appearances for the Giants before departing the John Smith’s Stadium at the end of the 2023 season.

The former Great Britain and England international spent the final season of his career with Wakefield in 2024, helping Daryl Powell’s side enjoy a clean sweep of the Championship Grand Final, League Leaders’ Shield and 1895 Cup.

3. Leroy Cudjoe

One-club men are pretty rare in sport these days but Cudjoe has served the Giants with distinction throughout his distinguished career.

The 10-time England international has made a whopping 382 appearances for the Giants since making his first-team debut back in 2008, scoring 135 tries.

Mr Huddersfield Giants.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Ranking Castleford Tigers’ best 10 academy graduates in the Super League era

4. Michael De Vere

The former Australia international only spent two seasons in Super League between 2005 and 2006: but what a player he was for the Giants.

De Vere scored eight tries and kicked 101 goals in 42 appearances in claret and gold, helping the Giants reach the Challenge Cup final, where they were defeated by a star-studded St Helens side.

The former New South Wales Origin representative is a Brisbane Broncos icon: but is also remembered fondly in England for his time at Huddersfield.

5. Aaron Murphy

Murphy might not have the try-scoring record to match his former Huddersfield team-mate McGillvary: but he was an outstanding servant to the Giants.

The 35-year-old spent nine seasons donning the claret and gold jersey, scoring 78 tries in 196 appearances.

Murphy was known for his incredible work rate and even transitioned from being a winger into a back-rower. He probably didn’t get the recognition or credit he deserved during his time in Super League. A real team player.

6. Kevin Brown

It was a toss up between Chris Thorman and Brown for the No. 6 spot in our all-time Super League 13: but we’ve given the nod to Brown (just!) after he played a crucial role in helping them become a consistent top six outfit over the course of several years.

The former England international played for Wigan, Widnes, Warrington and Salford throughout his career: but spent the most of it at Huddersfield, scoring 51 tries in 172 appearances across seven seasons with the club.

Brown was a classy operator for the Giants and was one of the most reliable half-backs during his time in Super League.

DON’T MISS: Every Super League player STILL without a contract for 2025

7. Danny Brough

Brough could be known as Mr Yorkshire, having represented seven White Rose clubs throughout his playing career! But it was at Huddersfield where he went down in rugby league folklore.

The Scotland icon, who won 25 caps for the Bravehearts, spent eight seasons at Huddersfield between 2010 and 2018, being named the Man of Steel in 2013 after helping the Giants secure their first – and only – League Leaders’ Shield. He was also named in the Super League Dream Team in 2013 and 2015.

Brough, who represented Scotland in three World Cups, scored 51 tries and kicked 793 goals in 247 appearances for the Giants.

8. Eorl Crabtree

We couldn’t forget (or miss!) the big fella now, could we?

The 6ft 5in front-rower was a proud one-club man, having made 424 appearances for the Giants across 16 seasons between 2001 and 2016.

You could argue that Big Eorl probably deserved that League Leaders’ Shield more than anyone due to his service to the club.

9. Brad Drew

The Australian came over to Super League with Huddersfield prior to the 2005 season after making more than 100 appearances in the NRL for Penrith, Parramatta and Canberra.

Drew would spend two spells with Huddersfield either side of a two-season stint with Wakefield, making 100 appearances for the Giants in total before hanging up his boots in 2010.

The Sydney-born hooker was brilliant defensively. A real old school hooker who is one of Huddersfield’s best overseas signings in the Super League era.

MUST READ: Ranking the top 10 overseas signings in Super League history

10. Michael Lawrence

When you think of Huddersfield Giants as a club, the first couple of players that probably spring to your mind straight away are McGillvary, Cudjoe and Lawrence.

Jamaica international Lawrence came through Huddersfield’s academy system and went on to make 324 appearances in the claret and gold, scoring 52 tries.

The 34-year-old spent 16 seasons in the Giants first-team and was always highly-regarded for his work ethic and versatility within the pack. He has been with Bradford in the Championship since 2022.

11. Brett Ferres

Ferres was one of the best back-rowers in Super League in his heyday, having represented Bradford, Wakefield, Castleford, Huddersfield, Leeds, Featherstone and Doncaster. He has recently linked up with Goole Vikings for their debut League 1 campaign in 2025!

Ferres spent four seasons with the Giants between 2013 and 2016, scoring 29 tries in 77 games for the club. He also earned selection in the Super League Dream Team in 2013 whilst in his maiden season in the claret and gold.

The 38-year-old won 16 caps for England, too, representing his country in the 2013 World Cup.

TRANSFER NEWS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

12. Chris McQueen

McQueen will undoubtedly go down as one of Huddersfield’s best-ever overseas signings, having only arrived on a short-term deal but went on to spend four years with the club.

The former England international scored 35 tries in 83 games for the Giants: and always seem to produce big moments in big games.

McQueen won the Lance Todd Trophy in Huddersfield’s defeat to Wigan in the 2022 Challenge Cup final in Tottenham.

An exquisite back-rower who knew his way to the try-line and worked tirelessly defensively.

13. Stephen Wild

It’d probably be fair to say that Wild was one of the unsung heroes within the Huddersfield side between 2006 and 2010.

The 43-year-old, who made 100 appearances for hometown club Wigan prior to his move to Huddersfield, was a mainstay in the loose forward role for the Giants in his five seasons with the West Yorkshire club between 2006 and 2010.

Wild won international honours with Great Britain during his time with the Giants and was named in the 2007 Super League Dream Team before later captaining Salford in 2012.

A hard-working 13 who had the ball skills and did all the one per centers which his team-mates and coaches valued massively.

READ MORE ON LOVE RUGBY LEAGUE

👉 Castleford Tigers’ all-time Super League 13 with FOUR Man of Steel winners named

👉 Catalans Dragons’ all-time Super League 13 includes FIVE members of the Dream Team

👉 2025 rugby league pre-season friendlies including dates, times and venues