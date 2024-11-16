Catalans Dragons’ all-time Super League 13 includes FIVE members of the Dream Team

During the off-season here at Love Rugby League, we’re going to be bringing you some all-time Super League 13s – with Catalans Dragons up next.

We brought you Castleford Tigers’ all-time Super League 13 last week, with Catalans next up in alphabetical order of the current top flight clubs.

The Dragons’ first campaign in Super League came back in 2006 and they have been part of the competition ever since.

Steve McNamara’s side became the first non-British team to win the Challenge Cup in 2018 whilst they claimed the League Leaders’ Shield in 2021.

There’s been some fantastic French players for Catalans over the years and a plethora of outstanding overseas talent, too.

Without further ado, here is Love Rugby League‘s take on an all-time Catalans Super League XIII…

1. Sam Tomkins

Tomkins is the only Catalans player – at the time of writing – to be named the Steve Prescott Man of Steel whilst playing for the Dragons.

Tomkins, who is only one of four players to be named Man of Steel on multiple occasions, came out of retirement to play for McNamara’s side earlier this year and has agreed to go around again in 2025.

Tomkins is undoubtedly one of the best players of the Super League era and keeps a fellow club legend in Clint Greenshields out of the No. 1 spot.

The former England captain was twice named in the Super League Dream Team in 2021 and 2023 whilst donning the colours of Les Dracs.

QUIZ: Can you name every winner of the men’s Golden Boot award since 2000?

2. Justin Murphy

Murphy enjoyed three seasons with the Dragons between 2006 and 2008, scoring 53 tries in 66 appearances for the club.

The Sydney-born winger also represented France on the international stage, winning six caps and featuring in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup.

Murphy is one of only three players to make the Super League Dream Team whilst playing for the Dragons, having been selected in the 2006 edition.

3. Steve Menzies

Menzies was like a fine wine – he just got better with age!

The former Australia and New South Wales representative came over to Super League in 2009, spending two seasons with Bradford Bulls before moving to the south of France to link up with Catalans.

Menzies played back-row for the majority of his career: but was no stranger to the centre spot during his time with the Dragons, scoring 31 tries in 71 games over three seasons with the club before retiring in 2013.

He was even named in the Super League Dream Team whilst in his first season with the Dragons.

4. Vincent Duport

It would probably be fair to say that Duport was one of the most underrated centres in Super League in his pomp.

The Toulouse-born centre spent a total of 11 seasons with the Dragons during his career between 2007 and 2018, scoring 87 tries in 198 appearances.

Duport won 17 caps for France on the international stage, representing his country in the 2009 Four Nations and the 2013 Rugby League World Cup.

TRANSFER NEWS: Super League ins and outs for 2025: Every confirmed signing and departure

5. Damien Blanch

Blanch was somewhat of an overseas icon in Super League back in the day, having featured for Castleford, Widnes, Wakefield and Catalans during his nine years in the competition between 2005 and 2013.

The Sydney-born flier scored 46 tries in 75 appearances for the Dragons over three seasons.

Blanch won nine caps for Ireland on the international stage, representing his Irish heritage in two World Cups.

6. Thomas Bosc

Bosc is a bonafide legend of the Dragons and French rugby league.

The Perpignan-born half-back made 241 appearances for his hometown club between 2006 and 2017, scoring 59 tries and kicking 566 goals as well as 14 drop goals.

Bosc won 28 caps for France on the international scene, representing his country in the 2008 and 2013 Rugby League World Cup tournaments.

7. Stacey Jones

It was out of Scott Dureau and Jones who took the No. 7 jersey in our all-time Catalans 13: but it’s Kiwi icon Jones who gets the nod.

The Auckland-born half-back is a genuine legend of the modern game, having won 46 caps for his native New Zealand, representing his nation in the 1995 and 2000 Rugby League World Cups.

Jones may have only spent two seasons in Super League with Catalans between 2006 and 2007: but he certainly made his mark, scoring 12 tries and kicking 49 goals in 45 games.

DON’T MISS: Every Super League player still without a contract for 2025

8. Julian Bousquet

Julian ‘The Bus’ Bousquet just has to be in this Dragons Dream Team, doesn’t he? The Fabrezan-born powerhouse has been a mainstay of Catalans’ forward pack for more than a decade.

The France international has has made 282 appearances for the Dragons since arriving at the club ahead of the 2012 campaign from French Elite side Lezignan.

Bousquet boasts a huge frame and certainly takes some stopping.

9. Michael McIlorum

It was strange not seeing McIlorum not in the cherry and white hoops of Wigan when he made the move to Catalans in 2018: and now it will be weird not seeing him in Dragons attire when he lines up for his new club Hull KR in 2025!

Veteran hooker McIlorum – who has played in four World Cups, two for Ireland and two for England – helped the Dragons lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley in his first season with the club.

The Leeds-born hooker made 130 appearances for the Dragons across his seven seasons in Perpignan.

10. Remi Casty

Casty spent 14 seasons in total with the Dragons across two spells with the club, having enjoyed a year in the NRL with Sydney Roosters in 2014.

The Narbonne-born prop isn’t just one of the best props that Catalans have had: but he is probably in the top 10 front-rowers of the Super League era. He had a gargantuan engine on him for a hulking prop.

Casty racked up 337 appearances for the Dragons before finishing his career in 2021 following a season with Toulouse Olympique.

Casty was named in the Super League Dream Team in 2012 and 2018 and won 25 caps for France, representing his country in the 2008 and 2013 World Cups.

LRL RECOMMENDS: 2025 Super League kits: Every shirt released so far

11. Elliott Whitehead

It’s easy to forget just how good Whitehead was for the Dragons in his three-year spell in the south of France before he made his long-term move to Australia with Canberra Raiders.

The Great Britain and England stalwart scored 32 tries in 68 appearances for Catalans between 2013 and 2015: and will return to the club in 2025 in what is a major coup for McNamara’s outfit.

Whitehead was also named in the Super League Dream Team in his first full season with the Dragons in 2014.

12. Ben Garcia

Garcia has been one of the premier loose forwards in Super League for several years now: but he has also played a fair bit in the back-row. We’ve given the No. 13 slot to a pretty special player which we’ll get onto shortly…

Garcia has scored 41 tries in 246 appearances for Catalans across two spells, having spent the 2016 campaign in the NRL with Penrith Panthers.

The Apt-born forward has been an outstanding leader for both Catalans and France for a number of years. Another player with a tremendous work rate and the heart of a lion.

13. Greg Bird

We couldn’t possibly leave Bird out of this side now, could we? He first came over to Super League with the Dragons in 2009, playing 23 games for the club: and promised one day that he would return.

The former Australia international stayed true to his word and returned to the south of France in 2017, making a further 59 appearances for Les Dracs over the course of three seasons before hanging up his boots.

Bird was a traditional ball-playing loose forward who had all the skills in his locker. A world-class player who is remembered fondly on the terraces at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

READ NEXT: Castleford Tigers’ all-time Super League 13 with FOUR Man of Steel winners named