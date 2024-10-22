Ranking Super League’s 10 greatest overseas imports: Bevan French 3rd behind cult heroes

There has been a plethora of overseas signings who have taken Super League by storm: but who are in the conversation for being deemed the best?

Earlier this month, Wigan Warriors superstar Bevan French became the first player in the Super League era to win the Lance Todd Trophy and Rob Burrow Award in the same season. And for good measure, he was also picked up the Bill Ashurst Medal in Wigan’s World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers back in February.

So where does French rank amongst the best overseas players in Super League history? Without further ado, Love Rugby League has ranked (in our opinion!) the greatest players from overseas to grace Super League since the competition’s inception back in 1996.

10. Brett Hodgson

Hodgson spent five years in Super League between 2009 and 2013 before hanging up his boots: and he served both Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves with distinction.

The former New South Wales Origin representative scored 16 tries and kicked 182 in 51 appearances for Huddersfield, with whom he was named the Man of Steel for being Super League’s best player in 2009 as well as being named in the Super League Dream Team that year.

He then went on to help Warrington win the Challenge Cup in 2012, scooping the Lance Todd Trophy for a man of the match performance at Wembley as the Wolves defeated Leeds Rhinos.

9. Jackson Hastings

Hastings first came over to Super League midway through the 2018 campaign, guiding Salford Red Devils to Super League safety. In 2019, Hastings was Salford’s star man as he helped guide Ian Watson’s side to their first-ever Super League Grand Final whilst being crowned the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel that year as well as being named in the Super League Dream Team.

2019 was a year to remember for Hastings, who won four caps for Great Britain on their tour of the southern hemisphere, qualifying to represent the Lions through his English grandmother.

Hastings then spent two seasons with Wigan between 2020 and 2021, helping Adrian Lam’s side clinch the League Leaders’ Shield in 2020 as well as reaching the Grand Final. The 28-year-old returned to the NRL ahead of the 2022 season with Wests Tigers after an unforgettable four seasons in England.

7. Adrian Vowles

The best overseas signing Castleford Tigers have ever had: and that’s a big claim because they’ve had quite a few stars over the years.

The Australia-born loose forward came over to England with Castleford in 1997, spending five seasons at the Jungle before returning in 2003! Vowles, who represented Scotland in the 2000 Rugby League World Cup, claimed the 1999 Man of Steel award whilst with Cas.

6. Brent Webb

How good was Brent Webb during his time in Super League with Leeds? The former New Zealand international scored 88 tries in 155 appearances in blue and amber over six seasons at Headingley, winning three Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups.

Webb even had a brief spell with Catalans Dragons in 2013 and 2014: but he only made 10 appearances for the Perpignan club before unfortunately retiring through injury. One of the best fullbacks in Super League on his day though.

5. Kylie Leuluai

Talk about longevity, eh? Big Kylie is one of the best props of the Super League era, never mind one of the best overseas players!

The former New Zealand Maori and Samoa international made more than 250 appearances for Leeds between 2007 and 2015, hanging up his boots after helping the Rhinos win the treble in 2015.

In total, Leuluai won SIX Super League titles with the Rhinos as well as two Challenge Cups, two League Leaders’ Shields and two World Club Challenge titles.

He isn’t the only Leuluai on this list, either!

4. Pat Richards

A guy who needs very little introduction given the impact he had on Super League, specifically Wigan Warriors.

The Australia-born winger, who represented Ireland in two World Cups through his parents, spent eight seasons in England with Wigan between 2006 and 2013, scoring 167 tries and kicking 898 goals in 244 appearances, racking up 2,468 points.

Richards, who was named Man of Steel in 2010 for being Super League’s best player, won two Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and two League Leaders’ Shields with Wigan.

He also spent the final year of his career with Catalans Dragons in 2016, scoring nine tries and kicking 76 goals for the Dragons.

3. Bevan French

We’re running out of superlatives to describe French. He has been an absolute joy to watch since arriving in Super League with Wigan back in 2019.

The 28-year-old has scored 99 tries in 115 appearances for the Warriors so far, playing a crucial role in helping Matt Peet’s side become the first team in the Super League era to win the quadruple in a single Super League season this year.

In 2024, French, a proud Indigenous Australian, became the first player to win the Lance Todd Trophy and Rob Burrow Award in the same season in the modern era. He was also awarded the Bill Ashurst Medal for a man of the match display in Wigan’s win over Penrith in their World Club Challenge triumph, too!

He is just box office. Getting to watch him in the flesh is a genuine reason of buying a match ticket.

2. Tommy Leuluai

The second Leuluai on the list is Wigan great Tommy Leuluai, who spent 12 seasons with the Warriors across two spells.

The 40-time New Zealand international, who helped the Kiwis win the Rugby League World Cup in 2008, is a bonafide Wigan legend, having scored 74 tries in 327 appearances in cherry and white, winning two Super League titles, three League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title.

Leuluai is a born and bred New Zealander, but an adopted Wiganer, too. He has been an assistant coach to Matt Peet since hanging up his boots at the end of the 2022 campaign.

The former New Zealand Warriors star actually first came over to Super League with London Broncos though, scoring 21 tries in 40 games for the capital club between 2005 and 2006 before moving up north to Wigan.

A genuine Super League great.

1. Jamie Lyon

There could only be one man to take spot in our ranking of Super League’s greatest overseas signings, couldn’t there? Jamie Lyon was like a cheat code for a star-studded St Helens side.

The eight-time Australia international only spent two seasons in Super League with Saints between 2005 and 2006: but he left a legacy at Knowsley Road, scoring 46 tries and kicking 206 goals in 63 games in the Red V.

Lyon was named the Man of Steel in 2005: and could easily have retained the award in 2006 had it not been for his team-mate Paul Wellens.

The former New South Wales Origin representative was part of an iconic Saints side that completed the treble in 2006.

The best player of the Super League era? It’s up for debate of course, but Lyon has to be in the conversation. Exquisite player.

