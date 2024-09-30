Brett Hodgson’s first words as former Hull FC boss lands NRL coaching role

Former Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson has returned to the NRL after being appointed as an assistant coach at Wests Tigers.

Hodgson returns to the Tigers after spending two years as head coach of Hull FC in Super League between 2021 and 2022, and more recently as an assistant coach in rugby union with Eddie Jones and the Wallabies.

In their press release, the Tigers say Hodgson’s appointment ‘completes an extensive recruitment process’, both in Australia and abroad, which included interviews with seven other highly qualified candidates.

Hodgson spent five seasons with the Tigers as a player between 2004 and 2008, helping the club win the NRL Grand Final in 2005 alongside current Tigers head coach Benji Marshall.

“I’m very excited to be working with Benji and the coaching staff to deliver a high-performance programme,” Hodgson said.

“We have an outstanding group of young, talented players, and the squad will be strengthened with the addition of some high-quality new signings.

“I’m looking forward to contributing as we build a successful future for this great club.”

Benji Marshall delighted to welcome Brett Hodgson back to Wests Tigers

Tigers boss Marshall added: “Brett has experience both as a head coach and an assistant coach, across both codes, and he will be a great addition to our coaching team.

“He is honest, hardworking, and has a great knowledge and feel for the game.”

The Tigers’ pre-season will commence in the first week of November as they look to avoid the wooden spoon in 2025 and climb the NRL table. They finished bottom of the ladder in 2024, managing just six wins from 24 games, finishing two points below South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels.

The Tigers have been busy in the recruitment department ahead of 2025 though as they look to turn their fortunes around. They’ve signed Samoa half-back Jarome Luai and Fiji star Sunia Turuva from Penrith Panthers, former Origin utility Jack Bird from St George Illawarra Dragons, winger Jeral Skelton from Canterbury Bulldogs and Samoan powerhouse Royce Hunt from Cronulla Sharks.

Meanwhile, John Bateman will return to the Tigers ahead of next season, with the England international amongst a five-player departure list which Warrington Wolves announced earlier this month.

