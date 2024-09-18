Warrington Wolves confirm 5 players to depart at end of season, including Josh Drinkwater

Warrington Wolves have confirmed five players will depart the club at the end of the season, including Australian half-back Josh Drinkwater.

Drinkwater will leave the Wire after two seasons in primrose and blue, making 47 appearances to date.

The 31-year-old lost his place in Sam Burgess’ side earlier in the season due to the emergence of homegrown talent Leon Hayes: but has delivered impressive displays since coming back into the fold in the absence of Hayes, who suffered a season-ending injury back in May.

Drinkwater, who has made more than 200 appearances in the NRL and Super League, will now likely enter the open market with his next destination not yet known.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my two seasons at the club and have met some of the best people in the game from the owner Simon Moran through to the playing group and staff,” Drinkwater said in his farewell message.

“I wish the club nothing but success in the years ahead and it’s been a pleasure playing for the Wire.”

Meanwhile, Warrington have confirmed that John Bateman will also depart the Halliwell Jones Stadium following his brief stint back in Super League – with the England international set to return to his parent club Wests Tigers in the NRL.

The Bradfordian has played seven games for Warrington so far since linking up with Burgess’ side in July: and has impressed in recent weeks.

Matty Nicholson will bid farewell to the Wire faithful at the end of the year to take up a three-year contract with Canberra Raiders in the NRL in a transfer move that was announced back in July.

The highly-rated England international, who has scored 15 tries in 48 games over the last two seasons, is likely to fill the void left by Catalans Dragons-bound Elliott Whitehead in the back-row for Canberra.

Elsewhere, 2024 will be the last season in primrose and blue for Matty Russell. The 31-year-old returned to Warrington ahead of the 2023 campaign following Toulouse Olympique’s relegation, making 15 appearances in his second spell with the Wolves, with just one of those coming in 2024.

Russell, who has represented Scotland in the last three World Cups, has spent time on loan with Leeds Rhinos and Hull FC this season. His next destination has not been confirmed yet – but Yorkshire Live reported back in April that he had attracted the attention of Wakefield Trinity.

And the final Wire departure comes in the shape of experienced prop Gil Dudson, who has spent the majority of this season on loan at Salford Red Devils.

Dudson’s next move has already been confirmed, with the Wales international having signed a two-year contract with Championship newcomers Oldham from 2025.

“We would like to thank all of our departing players for their time with the Wire and we wish them all the best in their next chapters,” a club statement read.

