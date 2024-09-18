Rodrick Tai injury update as Warrington Wolves coach explains returning Matt Dufty role

Warrington Wolves centre Rodrick Tai has suffered a minor ankle injury and won’t play against London Broncos on Friday, coach Sam Burgess has confirmed.

The Papua New Guinea international rolled his ankle in the act of scoring in Warrington‘s 66-0 demolition of Huddersfield last Saturday: and he is now set for a short spell on the sidelines.

“Rod Tai is out, he’ll be out for a week or so,” Burgess said. “I’m not resting him, he’s injured.

“Arron Lindop will just jump straight into that right centre spot so that’s fine.

“Rod just a slight sprain in his ankle last week, I think he rolled his ankle when he scored that try towards the back end of the game. He was okay to finish the game but he just pulled up a bit sore. We probably thought he needed a week off, it’ll be good for him.”

Burgess insisted that it is only a minor injury for Tai though and that the 25-year-old centre should return the following week for the play-offs.

“He’s okay,” Burgess said. “I think if it was the last week of the year he’d play this week but it’s silly to risk it now so we think a week off will do him the world of good and get him in much better fitness for the following week.”

Sam Burgess explains Matt Dufty role with return confirmed

Meanwhile, the Wolves will be boosted by the return of Australian fullback Matt Dufty for the visit of London on Friday night after a month out with a knee injury.

“The plan is to play Dufts the game,” Burgess explained. “We’ve got a plan in case he doesn’t play the full 80 but he has trained well over the last week or so, so we’ll see how he goes and how the game goes but we’re probably not going to carry Cai (Taylor-Wray), we’ll be able to manoeuvre it around another way.

“I need my rotations right, more so for what it’s going to be like through the finals.”

Meanwhile, Burgess confirmed that club captain Stefan Ratchford is back available for selection after suffering 11 facial fractures in a freak injury against St Helens in July.

“He’s available, he’s in the 21,” Burgess added. “He’s pretty useful to have around. I don’t know if he’ll make the 17, I just need to sort my rotations out.”

