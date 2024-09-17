There have been some consistently impressive performers all over the field in Super League this season: including in the full-back spot.

With the Super League Dream Team set to be named next week, there’s an intriguing battle on the cards to get the number one shirt in the side – and there are plenty of contenders to pick from, too.

Below, we rank the six best stars we’ve seen in the #1 spot in Super League this year…

6. Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils)

Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley celebrates the first of his two tries on his 300th career appearance against former club Leigh

Salford ace Brierley has missed more games than in recent years through injury this term, but has still had a starring role in a terrific campaign for the Red Devils.

The Scotland international is in double figures for tries, and has recorded seven assists in Super League so far this year.

5. Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Welsby has also spent a large chunk of the year sidelined, picking up a serious injury for the first time in his career.

The Saints star has been a shining light when he has been fit though, scoring 12 tries and grabbing 15 assists in Super League alone. When he’s at his best, he – and the Red V – are unstoppable.

4. Matt Moylan (Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards ace Matt Moylan

There’s a developing trend here, because Moylan has also missed a handful of games through injury, too.

The Australian didn’t expect to be playing full-back this year when he arrived at Leigh in the off-season, but due to injuries in the Leopards’ squad, he’s had to, and hasn’t let Adrian Lam’s side down very often in that #1 role. 16 league assists to date is a phenomenal return.

3. Niall Evalds (Hull KR)

Evalds began the year out on the wing having arrived at Craven Park in the off-season, and impressed there, but was quickly moved to full-back and has excelled in that role for Willie Peters’ side.

We’re yet to see a disappointing performance from him in a Robins shirt, and 20 try assists evidence just that. Eight tries of his own isn’t a return to be sniffed at, either.

2. Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves)

Matt Dufty celebrates a try during Warrington Wolves’ win against Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend in 2024

When the Man of Steel leaderboard went dark midway through the season, Dufty was joint-top.

Having spent a few weeks out injured, the chances are he’ll miss out on the accolade, but he’s had a tremendous year. The Warrington star has scored 17 tries and got 19 assists, and remains the competition’s highest metre-maker. They’ll be delighted to have him back for the play-offs.

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Australian ace Field has also missed a chunk of games through injury this year, and when Wigan were without him, they stuttered.

That only evidences just how good he is, and even with that time out, we’d still have him down as Super League’s best full-back this year. The Warriors have won – and will win – games solely because of him.

