Super League-bound duo among 7 players to depart North Queensland Cowboys

Super League-bound pair Kyle Feldt and Jake Granville are among seven departures to have been confirmed by NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys following their exit from the play-offs Down Under.

Todd Payton’s Cowboys exited the ‘finals’ after a semi-final defeat to Cronulla Sharks last weekend, and have now announced the players that will be departing the club.

32-year-old Feldt, who has signed a two-year deal with St Helens from 2025, is among them. The winger suffered a calf injury during his last appearance for the Cowboys, but that isn’t expected to keep him out once he arrives in the UK.

Veteran hooker Granville is also amid the seven departees. He hasn’t agreed a Super League move yet, but has confirmed he wants to see out his career ‘overseas’, meaning a move into the British game is likely imminent.

The Cowboys reiterated the news that Chad Townsend, Valentine Holmes and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki would be leaving the club.

They have agreed deals to join fellow NRL sides Sydney Roosters, St George Illawarra Dragons and the Dolphins respectively come 2025.

Youngsters Jodeci Baker-Tiraha and Jai Hansen round off the list of announced exits, with that pair yet to make their first-grade debut having featured in the Queensland Cup over the last two years.

With Kai O’Donnell signed from Super League outfit Leigh Leopards and Karl Lawton recruited from Manly Sea Eagles, the Cowboys currently have six spots left in their ‘top 30’ squad for next season.

Notably though, Jordan McLean, Will Sullivan and Jamayne Taunoa-Brown are yet to see their futures officially confirmed.

All three are off-contract, but weren’t included in the club’s departures list, possibly hinting at a contract offer being on the table for the trio.

