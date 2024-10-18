Super League 2024 table based on home form: Salford Red Devils the big winners, St Helens the losers

It’s often said that home form goes a long way towards dictating whether or not a club is successful in sport: but was that true for Super League in 2024?

With the season now officially in the books and Wigan Warriors champions once again, it’s possible to look back and work out how successful each side were at home: and whether it proved to be a help or a hindrance in terms of where they finished in the actual table.

Fortunately for us, there’s clubs who fall into both categories! Let’s take a look at how every club’s home form panned out in 2024 and how that would have left an alternative table: with a couple of huge winners and losers.

The big winners are, perhaps unsurprisingly, Wigan Warriors. They were top after 27 rounds this season and it’s a position they’d have been in on this home only league table too: with 12 wins from 13 home games. Their only blot on that copybook came in July, when they were heavily beaten at home to Warrington Wolves.

Hull KR are in second – they only lost twice at home throughout 2024 – but they’re level with another big winner here: Salford Red Devils. Paul Rowley’s side finished fourth in the regular table but they move up a place here due to a fantastic home record – having only been beaten at home twice.

Rounding off the top four is another huge winner: given how they didn’t even make the play-offs at all. Catalans Dragons were, as has been traditional down the years, a force to be reckoned with in Perpignan, winning ten out of 13 games. That’s a move up of three positions from their actual league finish of seventh.

Then comes three teams with identical records. Fifth is Warrington, on points difference ahead of two teams. Perhaps interestingly, it’s Leeds Rhinos who make the cut in sixth. Away form is clearly an issue Brad Arthur will look to correct in 2024 with that in mind, given how they performed at Headingley in 2024.

That means St Helens drop out of the top six, with their points difference nudging them behind Leeds and in seventh spot.

One of the big losers, perhaps the biggest in this aspect, is Leigh Leopards, who are as low as eighth. They failed to win five times at home out of their 13 games, though that did include a draw at home to Castleford Tigers in May.

What follows next is arguably less of a surprise: the bottom four by some distance. There is a gap of nine points between Leigh in eighth and the next side on this table, Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers only won four home games all season, a miserable record, and are only above Huddersfield Giants on points difference.

The final table..

Then it’s a fairly straightforward finish; Hull FC only won three games in 2024 at home, with London Broncos a win behind, so they are the bottom two.

But it’s a table that does have its differences to the actual real life one, and an indicator as to how home form can indeed be so crucial.

