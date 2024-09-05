We’re at the business end of proceedings in the Super League season: and it’s also that time of year when clubs start to announce their new signings and contract extensions for the following campaign and beyond.

More than 30 signings have already been confirmed across Super League for 2025, which you can see in full in Love Rugby League‘s ins and outs for 2025, which is updated as and when signings are announced.

And with the majority of clubs having been busy in their respective recruitment departments over the course of the year, there are still reported moves that are yet to be officially announced. Here’s a look at those players in question.

Jake Granville (North Queensland Cowboys to Huddersfield Giants)

In August, Love Rugby League exclusively revealed that Huddersfield Giants were keen on an ambitious move to bring North Queensland Cowboys hooker Jake Granville to the club for 2025.

The Cowboys have already confirmed that the 35-year-old will leave the NRL club after 10 seasons, in which he has made over 200 appearances and become an icon of the club in the process.

And the Giants appear to be on the lookout for a new hooker after it was revealed by Yorkshire Live earlier this year that the club had decided against activating an option in Adam Milner’s contract for 2025.

Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders to Hull FC)

Reports in Australia from the Daily Telegraph emerged last month that Hull FC had won the race to sign Canberra Raiders winger Jordan Rapana on a two-year deal from next season.

The 35-year-old, who was also linked with a move to Leeds Rhinos, has made more than 200 appearances for the Raiders since 2014 and has represented New Zealand and the Cook Islands on the international stage.

Sam Davis (London Broncos to Salford Red Devils)

Salford Red Devils are interested in a move to bring London Broncos hooker Sam Davis to the club for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League exclusively revealed last month.

Love Rugby League has learned that Salford, who are on the hunt for a hooker to replace Hull FC-bound Amir Bourouh next season, have turned their interest to Davis.

They already have the likes of Joe Mellor and Chris Atkin who are capable of slotting in at nine, but are keen for a frontline option to bolster their ranks.

Daejarn Asi (Parramatta Eels to Super League)

Parramatta Eels half-back Daejarn Asi is on his way to Super League in 2025, according to reports in The Australian.

The Samoa international has made almost 50 appearances in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys, New Zealand Warriors and Parramatta Eels. Asi’s next club has yet to be revealed, with The Australian having reported in August that the young gun is ‘expected to move to Super League’ for next season.

Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans to Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards are in talks to sign three-time NRL champion Isaac Liu from Gold Coast Titans, as per Yorkshire Live.

The 33-year-old, who has made more than 250 appearances in the NRL for Sydney Roosters and Gold Coast Titans, is out of contract at the end of the season and is reportedly keen to pursue a new challenge overseas. Liu has represented New Zealand and Samoa internationally.

Tesi Niu (Dolphins to Leigh Leopards)

Leigh Leopards are set to sign Tonga international centre Tesi Niu for the 2025 season, according to Sky Sports, who revealed in the run-up to Leigh’s clash with Salford at Magic Weekend last month that Niu is set to sign on the dotted line at the Leigh Sports Village for 2025.

The 23-year-old, who can play fullback, wing and centre, has more than 50 NRL games under his belt for Brisbane Broncos and the Dolphins. He has won six caps for Tonga, representing his Tongan heritage at the delayed 2021 World Cup in England.

Oli Leyland (London Broncos to Warrington Wolves)

Warrington Wolves are closing in on the signing of London Broncos half-back Oli Leyland for 2025, as reported by the Warrington Guardian in August.

Australian half-back Josh Drinkwater is expected to depart the Wire upon the expiry of his contract upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the campaign: and the Warrington Guardian reports that a deal to sign Leyland is ‘edging closer to completion’.

The 23-year-old has made 91 appearances for the Broncos since making his first-team debut in 2021, scoring 14 tries and kicking 166 goals. He can also play fullback.

Josh Rourke (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield Trinity have set their sights on London Broncos fullback Josh Rourke for 2025, according to Yorkshire Live.

The 24-year-old, who made his Super League debut for Salford Red Devils in 2022, has made quite the impression for the Broncos in the top flight this year, scoring eight tries in nine games after recovering from a broken leg he suffered during a pre-season friendly.

Brad Martin (Castleford Tiges to Leigh Leopards)

Yorkshire Live reported back in May that Leigh Leopards kickstarted their recruitment for 2025 in the shape of forward Brad Martin from Castleford Tigers.

The 23-year-old has made 39 appearances for Castleford since making his first-team debut back in 2020 after joining the Tigers’ academy from Leeds Rhinos.

Martin is likely to join fellow new recruit David Armstrong at the Leigh Sports Village next year.

