Tom Burgess reveals Super League and NRL retirement plans following Huddersfield Giants stint

Tom Burgess will make his 249th – and final – appearance for South Sydney Rabbitohs this weekend ahead of his return to England with Huddersfield Giants in 2025.

The 32-year-old prop will pull on the red and myrtle green colours of the Rabbitohs one last time when they host Sydney Roosters in a derby clash on Friday night.

Burgess, who has won 37 international caps in total for Great Britain and England, will return to Super League in 2025 after putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with Huddersfield from 2025.

The Dewsbury-born powerhouse has been with Rabbitohs since arriving from Bradford Bulls in 2013, helping the Bunnies win the NRL Premiership in 2014 alongside his brothers Sam, George and Luke, as well as the World Club Challenge the following year.

But Burgess admits he never envisaged he would spending 12 seasons in Sydney with his beloved Souths, a place he now calls home.

“I first came at 20 years old, I signed a one-year deal on minimum wage, to be honest I expected to maybe play a couple of games and then probably have to go back over to England and play over there,” Burgess told reporters in a pre-match press conference, which can be seen in full via the Rabbitohs’ official website.

“But we’ve just gone onto another year and another year and it’s just added up over time and I’m just really grateful to be able to play so many years over here and I’ve made a home for myself here now.

“It’s not goodbye, it’s a see you later, so I’ll be back in a couple of years after my time in England so I’m sure I’ll be back in these doors in a couple of years, too.”

Burgess has revealed that he plans to return to Sydney following his three years in Super League with Huddersfield: and would like to return to the Rabbitohs in an off-field role upon retirement from his distinguished playing career.

“Yeah definitely, it’s on the cards. I’m renting my house out so I’m not selling it, I’m leaving my house up for rent so if anyone wants to rent a house in Cronulla,” Burgess joked when asked about a possible return to the Rabbitohs in an off-field capacity.

“But I’m definitely not sailing off, I’m coming back, I think that’s where our base is now over in the Shire. We’ve got a couple of kids now, so I think we’ll be coming back, for sure.”

Burgess admits he doesn’t envisage becoming a head coach like his older brother Sam, who is currently in charge of Warrington Wolves, but would like to help mentor the next generation of NRL stars upon his return to Australia.

“I’d like to work with people for sure, whether that’s helping the younger players with something, I’d love to put my hand to that,” he added.

“I don’t think I’m ready for the coaching role yet – I can’t see myself there just yet – but things change, once you get out of the game it might change but, for Sam, I think it was always in his head that he wanted to do that but I think my role might be a bit more of a mentor, getting around the team and getting in with the sponsors and stuff.”

‘I’m looking forward to the next chapter over in England’

From winning the NRL Premiership with the Bunnies to representing England in three World Cups, Burgess’ career is well-decorated to say the least: and he says he will be eternally grateful to the Rabbitohs for giving him the opportunity to live out his NRL dream.

“The club have just posted some photos of my first session at Souths and my last, I definitely had a bit more hair back then,” Burgess laughed.

“But I’ve been doing a bit of reflecting, and it’s crazy the growth I’ve had throughout my life here. It’s been a big part of my life at the Bunnies and it always will be.

“I love everyone here at the club and the fans. I’m a father now and all this stuff throughout my personal life has changed and Souths have been here the whole way through it so I’m just grateful for the opportunity with the journey: and I’m looking forward to the next chapter over in England.”

