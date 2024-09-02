Huddersfield Giants confirm surprise departure with England prop to enter open market

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed that England international prop Chris Hill will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 36-year-old has made 59 appearances for the Giants since arriving in West Yorkshire ahead of the 2022 campaign from Warrington Wolves.

Hill has made more than 550 appearances for club and country throughout his career, winning 41 international caps in total for Great Britain and England.

It is unclear where Hill’s future lies, but the fact that he is departing the Giants means he is set to hit the open market in regards to his next move.

“I just want to thank everyone from staff to players but especially the fans who have stuck with us even in bad times,” Hill said in Huddersfield’s official statement via the club’s website.

“I’ve enjoyed some of my best rugby at Huddersfield and made some friends for life and I wish the club, and everyone involved the best for the future.”

Huddersfield’s managing director Richard Thewlis paid tribute to Hill, who has represented England in the last three World Cups and played in the Giants’ Challenge Cup final defeat to Wigan at Tottenham in 2022.

“You will not find anyone at the club with anything but positives to say about Chris Hill,” Thewlis said.

“He has done everything and more for us that he promised when he signed back in 2022 and who knows how differently our final at Tottenham may have been had our pack leader not been injured early on.

“It’s been agreed that its best now for both parties to move forward in different directions and we will miss Chris, but we wish him every success in his next venture, and he knows he will always be welcomed back with his place as one of the modern-day great prop forwards assured and a super legacy at this club.”

