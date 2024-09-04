Every single NRL player on the open market for 2025 including ICONIC names and Super League targets

There are still plenty of NRL players whose futures remain uncertain with their contracts due to expire come the end of the year.

With over 60 players set to be available come the end of the season at our last count, here, Love Rugby League has provided a full list of those players and this will be updated throughout the year.

Note: The number in brackets at the side of each club’s name indicates the number of off-contract players at that club still to have their futures confirmed.

Brisbane Broncos (4)

Delouise Hoeter, Josiah Karapani, Corey Oates, Martin Taupau

Canberra Raiders (4)

Peter Hola, Jordan Rapana, James Schiller, Zac Woolford

Canterbury Bulldogs (4)

Liam Knight, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Jackson Topine

Cronulla Sharks (5)

Jayden Berrell, Billy Burns, Niwhai Puru, Siteni Taukamo, Jack Williams

Dolphins (4)

Edrick Lee, Anthony Milford, Tesi Niu, Valynce Te Whare

Gold Coast Titans (5)

Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Klese Haas, Isaac Liu, Joe Stimson, Thomas Weaver

Manly Sea Eagles (3)

Matthew Lodge, Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega, Corey Waddell

Melbourne Storm (6)

Dean Ieremia, Chris Lewis, Ativalu Lisati, Tepai Moeroa, Marion Seve, Young Tonumaipea

New Zealand Warriors (3)

Valingi Kepu, Jazz Tevaga, Setu Tu

Newcastle Knights (4)

Mat Croker, Brodie Jones, Krystian Mapapalangi, Enari Tuala

North Queensland Cowboys (3)

Jordan McLean, Wil Sullivan, Jamayne Taunoa-Brown

Confirmed as leaving: Jake Granville (TBC)

Parramatta Eels (4)

Daejarn Asi, Morgan Harper, Makahesi Makatoa, Ofahiki Ogden

Penrith Panthers (2)

Paul Alamoti, Matthew Eisenhuth

South Sydney Rabbitohs (8)

Michael Chee-Kam, Dean Hawkins, Ben Lovett, Taane Milne, Shaquai Mitchell, Isaiah Tass, Leon Te Hau, Izaac Thompson

St George Illawarra Dragons (5)

Tom Eisenhuth, Max Feagai, Jesse Marschke, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Alec Tuitavake

Sydney Roosters (2)

Zach Dockar-Clay, Michael Jennings

Wests Tigers (2)

Solomon Alaimalo, Sione Fainu

