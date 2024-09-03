Herbie Farnworth brilliance, Elliott Whitehead controversy, play-off preview: NRL 7-tackle Set

The NRL is a very tight competition, but it’s rare that we go to the final round with so many plates still spinning.

Knockout footy comes a week early as the Knights and Dolphins meet in Newcastle knowing that the winner is through – and, cruelly, a winning run from Canberra that has seen them defeat Penrith and the Roosters in consecutive weeks is likely in vain as their points difference is over 100 back on those two.

Positions 4-7 are also in dispute. Canterbury’s loss to Manly and Cronulla’s defeat to the Warriors means that both sides have a chance at the top four and a crucial second chance in the finals.

Fittingly, all four contenders face off. The Dogs have to beat the Cowboys handsomely and hope Manly thrash Cronulla. If the Cowboys win, they’re fifth over the Dogs, but if they lose, Manly can overtake and win a home final. Are you following?

It’s a lot more simple at the bottom, where the Tigers face the Eels in a straight Spoonbowl with last place on the line.

That’s the future, but here’s the past. This is about the penultimate round played out.

A good week for…

The Dolphins and, more specifically, their talisman centre Herbie Farnworth. Redcliffe won their first Battle of Brisbane 40-6, knocking over the big brother Broncos in emphatic fashion with the Burnley-born centre at the heart of it all.

He scored two tries late, laid on two more and topped the metre count in a performance that underlined just what Brisbane were missing when they let him walk.

The Phins now get to start the finals early with what is essentially a play-in match away at Newcastle. Don’t count them out yet.

A bad week for…

The Roosters, who saw their Premiership hopes evaporate after losing to Canberra and, more importantly, suffering a spate of horrendous injuries.

The manner of the defeat can’t be divorced from the injury context. Sam Walker might not be their best player, but he is the most important to their attack as a genuine creative hub, so without him following an ACL injury, they’re no chance.

Brandon Smith is less important but also did his ACL in a tackle with Elliott Whitehead – more on which later – while Victor Radley is also likely done for the year with a shoulder issue. Nat Butcher left with a concussion, but only misses next week and should be fine for the finals.

With so many out, it was unsurprising that the attack suffered. The total lack of creativity, however, was like watching Easts at their worst last year and the Raiders were well worth their win.

Standout

We can’t look beyond Shaun Johnson, who brought the curtain down on one of the best careers in Kiwi rugby league history in iconic fashion.

The Warriors were facing Cronulla, the only two clubs SJ ever represented, and the living legend played the hits. There was a dart through the line in the first half that sent Luke Metcalf under the post and, in the interests of balance, a dead miss tackle to let the Sharks score. Defence was never his strong point.

With the Wahs on the charge late and the game on the line, there was only one place the ball was headed.

SJ went to the line, unleashed a bullet to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, sent the huge Kiwi contingent wild and was chaired off the ground. The tributary haka performed by Maori players of both sides will live long in the memory. Well played, SJ.

Washout

The Dragons, who conceded 44 to a rank rotten Parramatta side. Sure, they scored 40 of their own in what was the highest losing score in NRL history, but they can only have themselves to blame for immolating their finals hopes.

Coach Shane Flanagan could be seen in the sheds giving Ben Hunt the bollocking of his life – and though some of his missed tackles were horrendous, he was far from the only one. Mikaele Rawalava was lucky to see half time.

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards among potential destinations for veteran Super League forward Chris Hill

Everyone is talking about…

The spat between Elliott Whitehead and Roosters coach Trent Robinson, which spilled over in the sheds following Canberra’s shock victory on Sunday afternoon.

The Bradford backrower has been binned twice in the match, including once for a hip-drop that saw Brandon Smith’s season ended.

Whitehead went to apologise after the match but was rebuffed by Robinson. “I didn’t mean to do Brandon,” said Whitehead in the press conference.

“I know he’s come up with a bad injury and stuff, and I’m sorry to him for that. I went over to ask about Brandon and Trent Robinson’s had a go at me. I went to apologise, and he’s turned on me, so the way he’s done that I thought was out of order.”

The rebuttal: “He came up and just wanted to ask how Brandon was, and I just said it was too many times. That was it. He said it was an accident, and I just said, ‘Look you’ve done it too many times’.”

The NRL judiciary appeared to agree with Robbo: Whitehead’s season is over thanks to a 3 game ban.

But nobody mentions…

Manly, who are firming as a real standout in the Premiership race. The Sea Eagles need a few results to go their way next week to ensure a home final, but given the lay of the land, things might just break for them.

If North Queensland lose and they win at home to Cronulla, it’ll be a sixth place finish and a knockout tie against the deeply unserious Cowboys in week one. Week two will likely be either Cronulla or the Roosters, both of whom are either severely depleted or similarly flaky.

All of this is dependent on the fitness of Tom Trbojevic, who went off injured in a commanding victory over the Bulldogs on Friday night. He’ll sit out the game against the Sharks but is a live proposition thereafter.

The teams to beat are Melbourne, Penrith and Canterbury – all three of whom have already lost to Manly this year. The Sea Eagles’ defence is vastly improved in the second half of the season and the attack was always among the best. Watch this space.

Forward pass

We should talk about the finals showdown at Newcastle between the Knights and Dolphins for the last spot in the top 8, but instead, let’s focus on the Spoonbowl.

A true Spoonbowl is rare: usually, one side is clearly the worst and, even if the bottom two meet, it doesn’t have any bearing. Not this time.

Parra play the Tigers on Friday knowing that loser comes last. The punters have responded with a sell out, all tickets exhausted by Monday lunchtime.

It’s at 6pm on a Friday, the most unloved of all slots, and at Campbelltown, the most unloved of all ground.

Nothing could be more appropriate for a meeting of the NRL’s two worst teams by a distance. It’ll be brilliantly shit, sickos only stuff. Count me in.

TUESDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

Brisbane Broncos veteran ‘cut’ by NRL club as Super League window opens

Hull KR the big winners with Hull FC BOTTOM in Super League table without Golden Point

Super League’s best defensive players ranked: Leeds Rhinos man top, Hull KR pair inside top 10

Have your say! Love Rugby League’s brand new commenting community is LIVE!