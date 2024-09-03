Super League’s best defensive players ranked: Leeds Rhinos man top, Hull KR pair inside top 10

With just three rounds remaining in Super League this season, the race is on for all of the individual awards – as well as, of course, the team prizes.

There are a number of players across all 12 clubs in the competition who are in the running to win the Hit Man award for most tackles in a Super League season.

And the race to be crowned Super League’s top tackler is a fascinating one: with FIVE players having made more than 750 tackles so far, with TWO having surpassed the impressive 800-tackle mark.

Here’s the top 10 tacklers in Super League at present, with five of them being captains of their respective clubs…

10. Dean Hadley (728)

Not a player who often gets his name in the headlines: but he is fully appreciated by his Hull KR team-mates and the club’s fanbase for his outstanding work ethic.

There is only one player at Hull KR who has made more tackles than Hadley in Super League this season, which we’ll get onto in a little while…

9. Elie El-Zakhem (731)

The Lebanon international has proven to be a good signing for Castleford Tigers this year, with El-Zakhem averaging 33 tackles per game.

He is leading the tackle count for the Tigers and has made the third most offloads in the competition, sitting only behind London’s Hakim Miloudi (53) and Hull’s Herman Ese’ese (50).

=8. Frankie Halton, Jordan Lane (733)

There are two players currently tied on 733 tackles apiece: and that’s Frankie Halton of Leigh Leopards and Jordan Lane of Hull FC.

Ireland international Halton has had an impressive season for his boyhood club Leigh, whilst Lane has been one of the hardest-working players in what has been a tough, long season for the Black and Whites.

FORM TABLE: Leigh Leopards flying, Warrington Wolves falter, Hull FC abject in Super League form table

6. Ben Garcia (749)

France captain Ben Garcia has been one of the premiere loose forwards in Super League for several years now: and he has played a fair bit in the back-row for Catalans Dragons this season.

Garcia is leading the way for the Dragons in terms of tackles, having made 749 in his 22 appearances so far, with 123 of those coming from marker position.

5. Ollie Partington (751)

Partington has enjoyed an outstanding campaign with Salford Red Devils: both collectively and individually. Paul Rowley’s side will miss the England Knights international next year when he makes his confirmed transfer to Catalans Dragons.

There is just one of his Salford team-mates who has made more tackles than Partington this year, which we’ll get onto shortly…

4. Elliot Minchella (763)

Minchella is, arguably, the favourite for the loose forward spot in this year’s Super League Dream Team as he has been exceptional for Hull KR this year: and has been one the standout players for a Robins side that are sitting at the top of the Super League ladder.

The 28-year-old was rewarded with his international debut earlier this year, representing England in their mid-season win over France.

POWER RANKINGS: Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards rise alongside Championship duo

3. Kallum Watkins (789)

The Salford Red Devils captain has led from the front this season, topping the tackle charts for his club as well as being the third highest in the entire competition.

Watkins has been an ever-present for the Red Devils in 2024: and is leading the way in Super League for marker tackles, with 192 to his name.

2. Will Lovell (824)

One of five captains in the top six tackles in Super League, Lovell has led by his actions in London Broncos’ season back in the top flight, being an ever-present for Mike Eccles’ outfit.

Lovell is one of just two players in the competition to reach the impressive feat of making more than 800 tackles with three rounds of the competition remaining, so it’s possible that he could surpass 900 before the season is done.

1. Cam Smith (871)

And topping the tackle charts after 24 rounds is Smith, who was appointed as captain of his beloved Leeds Rhinos ahead of this season.

The 25-year-old has been an ever-present for the Rhinos in 2024, averaging a staggering 36 tackles per game. A huge effort from the No. 13.

READ NEXT: How the Super League table looks after Round 2024: Leigh Leopards enter top six as Catalans Dragons drop out