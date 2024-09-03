After three seasons at Huddersfield, veteran prop Chris Hill will leave the Giants at the end of the season, so will enter the open market ahead of 2025.

The forward, who will turn 37 in November, had a year left on his contract at the John Smith’s Stadium.

But earlier this week, the club announced he would be departing at the end of 2024.

With 37 caps for England on his CV as well as four for Great Britain, Hill has made more than 550 career appearances – donning the shirts of Leigh – then Centurions – and Warrington Wolves prior to linking up with Huddersfield.

Here, we look at five Super League clubs he could potentially link up with in 2025…

Hull FC

If it weren’t for their geographical location, Hull would definitely be in contention. The Black and Whites have already shown that age is just a number where their recruitment is concerned, and Hill would be an astute pick up in terms of his experience, able to mentor the younger front-rowers in their squad like Yusuf Aydin.

The issue is that the forward still lives in the Lowton area, and a four-hour round trip every day, if not more, would evidently be a killer. That case isn’t helped by the fact it’s likely to be a one-year deal, wherever he ends up.

Leeds Rhinos

Headingley is about an hour closer to home, and Leeds might end up with a Hill-sized gap in their squad come 2025, undoubtedly cheaper to bring a British forward like the veteran in than one from further afield.

The Rhinos have looked lacklustre up top throughout 2024, and if the 36-year-old was to don their shirt next year, he’d add a bit of ‘oomph’. Whether Brad Arthur would be interested, we’re not entirely sure.

Leigh Leopards

As we’ve already touched on, Hill began his career at Leigh, coming through the youth ranks with the then-Centurions and playing 160 games in their colours before moving on to Warrington. His first-ever Super League appearance was made for the Leythers too as a 17-year-old in September 2005.

Fast forward 19 years from that senior bow, and the Leopards are a force to be reckoned with in the top flight. They’re going to be losing starting front-rower Tom Amone at the end of this year, and their depth has left a bit to be desired at times this season. Hill could be the perfect solution to that issue.

Salford Red Devils

Salford have a healthy number of front-rowers for 2025, but they’re local to Hill and head coach Paul Rowley knows the veteran well having been in the same Leigh squad as him at the back end of his own career – with the pair playing 29 games alongside one another.

The Red Devils could well look to shift King Vuniyayawa out of the club in the off-season having already let him go out on loan this year, especially given that the Fiji international occupies a quota spot. If they can make space for Hill, you sense they will.

St Helens

Saints fans, hear us out. You’ve been short on props at times this year due to injuries and suspensions, and the nature of the game means that’s likely to be the case again come 2025.

Could it be worth handing Hill a one-year deal while the likes of Noah Stephens and George Delaney continue to make their way in the game? As we noted with Hull, the veteran could be an invaluable mentor, just as Alex Walmsley no doubt is behind the scenes.

