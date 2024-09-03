Corey Oates has been told he will not be offered a new deal by Brisbane Broncos for 2025: leaving the door potentially ajar for a move to Super League next season.

The Broncos veteran has played well over 200 games for the NRL club, scoring 121 tries in the process. He has become a firm favourite among Brisbane supporters but as the club prepare to rebuild following a disastrous end to this season, Oates looks set to be released.

Brisbane have reportedly indicated to the winger that he will not be offered a new contract and while he told reporters in Australia he has not given up on changing the club’s mind, he is aware of their stance as they languish down in 12th place.

“I’m still hopeful I can change peoples’ minds pretty easily,” he said. “I’ve got to go out there and perform the way I know I can, and hopefully give me that…one more roll of the dice left and see what they can do.

“I’d love to do as much as I can for that club and be part of it. There are really good players there and it’s a really good culture in the playing group. There’s a lot of positive things ahead. It would be nice to be offered one more year with the club.”

Having previously admitted he would never play for another NRL club, Oates conceded he may now have to change his stance on that matter: but could that leave things open for a switch to Super League?

There are still clubs on the hunt for high-profile outside backs and with Oates only 29, he undoubtedly fits the bill and would be a star in the competition.

He said he will do what is right for his young family. “I’ve always said no, but you can never say no, depending on what the offer is,” he said when asked about playing elsewhere.

“It’s about the family and kids. When you’re young it’s always about you, then you get older and get married and have kids and life changes. The reason why you do life changes. The people in your life change the reason why you make your decisions. It’s not just me I’m playing for any more.”

