Have your say! Love Rugby League’s brand new commenting community is LIVE!

Here at Love Rugby League, we’re eternally grateful to our readers for their support – and we also love when you engage with our content. If there’s one thing rugby league supporters possess than anyone else, it’s a passion for their sport.

And that’s why we want to get you more involved with what we produce than ever before. We’re delighted to announce that we have launched an all-new commenting community to provide you with a more immersive, interactive experience and give you the chance to speak directly with our team to have your say on rugby league’s biggest issues.

Starting from today – right now, in fact – we have opened up our articles below the line to allow you to speak with friends, fellow supporters and our team of writers. Whether it’s to agree with something we’ve written, to contribute to an ongoing debate or just to have your say on what you think matters in rugby league, there’s now a brand new way to have your voice heard.

By contributing and joining our community, you’ll not only be able to have your say on the trending topics in the sport, but you’ll be able to shape our content in a way like never before. We’re keen to hear from our readers about how we can serve your needs and write the content YOU want to read. More IMG? More investigate journalism? More transfers? Or more of our loudmouth writers sharing their opinions? If you want it, we can provide it: and now there’s a vehicle to interact with us directly.

It’s unbelievably simple to get started, too. See the little comment button at the top of this article? It’ll be present on every single article on Love Rugby League from now on. Click it, and you’ll be taken directly to the commenting community. So long as it agrees with our community guidelines, it’ll appear before you know it!

There’s just one thing we need in advance: for you to sign up to join the community.

How to sign up

To get in the mix and throw your opinions in and amongst it, you need to have an account with us. If you’ve already registered: great. Job done. Click ‘Sign In’ at the top of the site, and like Jai Field in broken play, you’ve got a free path to the line to have your say.

If not, you just need to sign up: and it’s absolutely free to do so! You’ll need to register by clicking ‘Sign In’ at the top, and you’ll need to agree to adhere to our Terms and Conditions.

The perks to signing up are plentiful, too.

📣 You can edit and delete your comments for up to five minutes after you’ve posted so if you need to take a breath and re-think what you’ve said.. we’ve got you covered.

🤝🏻 There’s the ability to follow and unfollow other users in the community. Like what someone says on a regular basis? You can keep up-to-date with what they’re sharing.

🔇 Heard enough from someone? Don’t worry: you can mute users if that’s the way you want to go.

🔔 Notifications when someone replies, likes or interacts with your comments so you can dive back in and have a right of reply!

It’s hugely important for us, as we continue to grow as a website and a place for rugby league supporters to get their fix of the greatest game, that we work with you, our loyal readers. So don’t be surprised to see our team in the comments from time to time having their say, starting conversations and listening to what you’ve got to say!

That’s not all, either. Over the remainder of this year we’ve got even more new innovations on the way to bring you closer to the action and to give you a much more immersive experience on Love Rugby League. Stay tuned for that but for now, why not dive below the line and get involved in the fan debate!

Enjoy.

TUESDAY’S PICKS ON LRL

Brisbane Broncos veteran ‘cut’ by NRL club as Super League window opens

Hull KR the big winners with Hull FC BOTTOM in Super League table without Golden Point

Super League’s best defensive players ranked: Leeds Rhinos man top, Hull KR pair inside top 10