Salford Red Devils are interested in a move to bring London Broncos hooker Sam Davis to the club for the 2025 season, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The hooker could be the latest frontline London player to leave the club at the end of this season, when their relegation from Super League is almost certain to be confirmed.

The situation in the capital has alerted multiple Super League clubs to a variety of players in Mike Eccles’ squad. And it appears Davis could be the next to sign elsewhere for 2025.

Love Rugby League has learned that Salford, who are on the hunt for a hooker to replace Hull FC-bound Amir Bourouh next season, have turned their interest to Davis.

They already have the likes of Joe Mellor and Chris Atkin who are capable of slotting in at nine, but are keen for a frontline option to bolster their ranks.

Davis has featured in all-but four of London’s Super League games since the Broncos returned to the top-flight at the end of last season. He has scored three tries, including two in his last three games.

The 25-year-old has spent his entire career with London, outside of a short stint with York Knights in 2022. But he now looks set to remain in Super League next season after attracting the attention of the Red Devils.

Davis would become the latest London player to agree a future away from the club in 2025. So far, Bill Leyland has agreed a deal to join Hull KR, while Oli Leyland is reported to be heading to Warrington Wolves.

Wakefield Trinity have completed a deal to sign Josh Rourke – and Davis could be the next player to leave the Broncos as they prepare for life back in the Championship next season.

